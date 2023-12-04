State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas
'Bank Records Don't Lie': We've Got Some Damning New Info on Hunter and...
Always Be Specific When Taking on the Radical Left
Guess Who's Become One of Israel's Strongest Allies
Pramila Jayapal Gets Torn Apart for Excusing Sexual Violence Against Israeli Women
Have Democrats Abandoned 'Bidenomics'?
IDF Adopts New Strategies to Reduce Civilian Casualties in Gaza
The 2024 Primary Field Just Got Smaller
Sheila Jackson Lee Made a Pretty Big Mistake in Her Newest Campaign Ad
Former US Ambassador Arrested, Accused of Serving As a Secret Agent for Cuba...
Illegal Immigrants in One Blue City Feel ‘Abandoned’ by Biden
One Blue State Reports Massive Increase in Students Identifying As Non-Binary
Newsom Would Turn the Nation Into Failing California
Susan Sarandon Is Suddenly Regretting Her Anti-Jewish Remarks at Pro-Palestinian Rally
Tipsheet

'Biden Has Lost the 2024 Election': Swing State Muslim Leaders Launch Campaign to 'Abandon' POTUS

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 04, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Biden’s support among the Muslim-American community may take a hit in 2024 over his position in Israel’s war against Hamas.

During a conference in Detroit on Saturday, a group swing state Muslim community leaders vowed to “abandon Biden” for refusing to demand a ceasefire. 

Advertisement

“The anger in our community is beyond belief. One of the things that made us even more angry is the fact that most of us actually voted for President Biden,” one of the conference organizers, Jaylani Hussein, told the Associated Press. “I even had one incident where a religious leader asked me, ‘How do I get my 2020 ballot so I can destroy it?’”

Democrats in Michigan have already sounded the alarm about the electoral consequences of Biden's handling of the war.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were critical components of the “blue wall” of states that Biden returned to the Democratic column, helping him win the White House in 2020. About 3.45 million Americans identify as Muslim, or 1.1% of the country’s population, and the demographic tends to lean Democratic, according to Pew Research Center.

But leaders said Saturday that the community’s support for Biden has vanished as more Palestinian men, women and children are killed in Gaza.

“We are not powerless as American Muslims. We are powerful. We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself,” Hussein said at the conference.

Recommended

State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

According to AP VoteCast, Muslim voters supported Biden over former President Trump in 2020, 64 percent to 35 percent.

While they're angry with Biden, that doesn't necessarily translate into Trump picking up their support. 

“We don’t have two options. We have many options. And we’re going to exercise that,” Hussein said.


Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas Katie Pavlich
Can Trump Actually Win in November? Kurt Schlichter
Guess Who's Become One of Israel's Strongest Allies Matt Vespa
'Bank Records Don't Lie': We've Got Some Damning New Info on Hunter and Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
Former US Ambassador Arrested, Accused of Serving As a Secret Agent for Cuba for Decades Leah Barkoukis
What Is Going on With John Fetterman? Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas Katie Pavlich
Advertisement