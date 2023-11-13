Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source
Tipsheet

So That's Why City Leaders Got San Francisco Cleaned Up in No Time

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 13, 2023 1:30 PM

California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted San Francisco’s major clean-up effort was done because foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, were coming for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit taking place this week. 

Dirty streets and sidewalks were cleaned, homeless people were moved out, and open-drug use ended in some of the most problematic areas near the conference center, including around the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building at the corner of Seventh and Mission Streets, where some workers were told this summer to remote work for the foreseeable future due to the worsening crime problem. 

"I know folks say, 'Oh, they're just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town.' That's true because it's true,” Newsom said.  

The massive transformation of these areas, which included power washing, landscaping, painting of murals and decorative sidewalks, and transforming a dilapidated plaza into a skateboard park and outdoor café, happened in a matter of days and on existing budgets, leaving taxpayers to wonder why no such efforts were undertaken for them. 

“If the city is able to create an illusion that it’s clean and runs effectively and humans are in shelters, even if it’s just for APEC, why is that not sustainable for the longer term?” a San Francisco small business owner told The New York Times.

In addition to the Chinese leader and President Biden, the event is expected to draw some 20,000 people to the city.

Tags: CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO XI JINPING

