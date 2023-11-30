Even FBI Employees Are Getting Carjacked in Washington D.C.
BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme...
Democrats Once Again Prove They're the Firearm Industry's Greatest Sales Team
Jerusalem Terror Attack Was a Tragic and Predictable Consequence of the Gaza Ceasefire
Michigan State University Students Found Something Very Illegal About a Professor's Past L...
Here's What Biden Just Asked of 800K Student Loan Borrowers Whose Debt He...
Even Polls Where Trump Is Trailing Show Bad News for Biden
Here’s Why Students at One Florida School Staged a Walkout
Invasion of 'Woke Ideologies:' Morgan Ortagus, Marsha Blackburn Address Antisemitism on Co...
Excerpt: 'The Virtue of Color-Blindness'
‘He Thinks Women Are Going to Fall for This?’: Hillary Clinton Jabs Trump...
The West Does Not Believe in Itself Anymore
George Santos May Be Forced Out of Congress Soon, but He's Looking to...
Education Department to Investigate Ivy League School Over Reports of Antisemitism
Tipsheet

Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 30, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called out a witness during Thursday’s Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing who accused the select subcommittee of spreading conspiracy theories about government censorship.

Advertisement

Olivia Troye, a former adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, made her objection to the committee’s work clear from the beginning of her testimony when she claimed the lawmakers have been engaging in “politically motivated fantasy detached from reality” over the past year.  

“Would one of those conspiracy theories be that government-funded agencies were flagging and trying to censor official congressional accounts on social media?” Massie wondered. 

After claiming to have no knowledge of that taking place, the Republican quickly brought her up to speed. 

He pointed to his tweet from May 19, 2021, below:  

Another witness, author and Twitter Files journalist Michael Shellenberger, explained how the post was flagged by the government-funded Stanford Virality Project as misinformation, and was then “labeled or censored in some other way.”

Recommended

BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

 Massie asked Troye if she still believed it was a “conspiracy theory” that this took place.

The witness argued the social media giant must have “flagged [the post] for a reason,” but the lawmaker wondered if there’s ever a “good reason to censor a member of Congress."

“I bring this up to show, No. 1, that your testimony is false," he said, "but No. 2, if they can do this to a member of Congress’ official account, they can do this to anybody."


Tags: SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP THOMAS MASSIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Here's What Biden Just Asked of 800K Student Loan Borrowers Whose Debt He Cleared Earlier This Year Leah Barkoukis
Chuck Schumer Admits Who's to Blame for the Rise of Antisemitism in the U.S. Rebecca Downs
Shock and Awe Becomes Shrug and Yawn Kurt Schlichter
There's One Thing Everybody Missed From Elon Musk's 'Go F**k Yourself' Moment Townhall Video
Enjoy Watching the Race Game Collapse Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Advertisement