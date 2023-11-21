After Getting Hit With a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit,' Media Matters Is Now Being Investigated by Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Media Matters after the left-wing media watchdog group published a report last week alleging ads on X from top corporations were running “alongside white nationalist and pro-Nazi content."

The hit piece led to a number of big advertisers, including Apple, Disney, IBM, and Paramount to leave the site, prompting a “thermonuclear lawsuit” from X.

In a statement, X explained that Media Matters “completely misrepresented the real user experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers.”

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

Paxton said Texas is investigating the allegations that the left-wing group “fraudulently manipulated data on X.”

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said in a statement.

JUST IN: Just moments after X launched a "thermonuclear" lawsuit against left-wing Media Matters, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Media Matters for fraudulent activity.



This is what holding the media accountable looks like 🔥



“The Office of the… pic.twitter.com/K18sUy7Irq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2023



