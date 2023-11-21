We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
After Getting Hit With a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit,' Media Matters Is Now Being Investigated by Texas

Leah Barkoukis  |  November 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Media Matters after the left-wing media watchdog group published a report last week alleging ads on X from top corporations were running “alongside white nationalist and pro-Nazi content." 

The hit piece led to a number of big advertisers, including Apple, Disney, IBM, and Paramount to leave the site, prompting a “thermonuclear lawsuit” from X.  

In a statement, X explained that Media Matters “completely misrepresented the real user experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers.” 

Paxton said Texas is investigating the allegations that the left-wing group “fraudulently manipulated data on X.”  

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said in a statement. 

