Tipsheet

Israeli President Shows BBC Reporter Disturbing Item Recently Found on Hamas Terrorist

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 13, 2023 11:00 AM

During an interview with a BBC reporter on Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog held up a disturbing item that he says was found on a deceased terrorist a few days ago. 

“This is Adolf Hitler’s book, ‘Mein Kampf,’ translated into Arabic,” he said, holding up the book. “This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II.”

Herzog noted it had been found on the body of a Hamas gunman in a child’s bedroom, which had been used by the terror group for its operations. 

“The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again the ideology of Adolf Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are,” he said. “This is the real war we are facing.”

Hitler wrote “Mein Kampf,” a rant against Jews and communists, while in prison in 1923 following his attempted coup in Munich. One of the world’s most notorious books, it laid out the ideological foundations for National Socialism including its embrace of violence and anti-Semitism.

According to a statement from Herzog’s office, the book was among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists “and included notes in the margins, highlighted sections, and annotated post-it notes.”

“This discovery testifies to the sources of inspiration of the terrorist organization Hamas and proves once again that all its actions have one goal — the destruction of Jews,” it said.

“The civilian home had included an explosives laboratory, and represented further proof of Hamas’s terrorist activity in the heart of the civilian population in Gaza,” the statement said. (The Times of Israel)

Herzog argued that those demonstrating support this same ideology. 

"I’m not saying that all of them support Hitler—but all I'm saying is by omitting to understand what Hamas ideology is all about, they’re basically supporting this ideology," he added.


