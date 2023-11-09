Vote Now in the Townhall Media GOP Straw Poll
Tipsheet

'Unhinged': WHO Is Now Pushing Hamas Propaganda

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 09, 2023 11:30 AM
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The World Health Organization came under fire this week for posting a video on its social media accounts depicting Gaza as a happy place with teddy bears and balloons prior to Israel’s invasion to root out Hamas terrorists following the group’s brutal Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,400 Jews.  

A cartoon utopia is shown at the start of the video with voices of children playing in the background, but it quickly turns to the teddy bear on fire, buildings toppled, and cars flipped over with the sound of children crying.

“Somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son, somebody’s sister, somebody’s brother. Somebody’s everything. Gone,” reads the caption. “In just one month 4,104 children have been killed in Gaza. WHO calls for an immediate ceasefire.” 

There was no mention of Oct. 7, Hamas, or the hostages the terror group took. 

"This is horribly one-sided," wrote one Instagram user in response. "War is awful and no innocent civilians should suffer or die. I'm not minimizing what's happening to the citizens of Gaza, but there is no mention about the impact on Israel and the loss of Israeli lives on 10/7/2023 along with hostages taken by a terrorist group, Hamas. Do better!" 

As FDD's Jonathan Schanzer pointed out in his testimony Wednesday on the UN's bigotry toward Israel, this is par for the course for the WHO. 

The UN’s disproportionate focus on Israel also impacts the priorities of agencies that have more urgent business. The World Health Organization (WHO), for example, singles out Israel for scrutiny at its annual conferences, a practice it began in 1968. Even at the height of the pandemic, the agency dedicated a full day of its eight-day conference to bashing Israel. [...]

During the current hostilities, the WHO has emphasized the danger the fighting has posed to Palestinian healthcare facilities, but it hasn’t criticized Hamas for using those facilities as human shields. Nor has the WHO commented on Hamas’s reported use of ambulances to ferry its fighters and weapons, as has been widely reported during the current conflict. It’s interesting to note, however, the extent to which the aforementioned [UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca] Albanese parroted Hamas talking points surrounding the al-Ahli hospital bombing, which was the result of an errant rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Albanese has not retracted her comments blaming Israel for this incident. And the WHO has not weighed in, either. (FDD)

Tags: WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

