Oh, There's a VA Dem Whose Refusing to Concede Election Defeat
Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last...
Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats!
Aren’t You Tired Of All The Winning?
Virginia, Ohio and Abortion
'Blood on Its Hands': Hearing Examines How the UNRWA Is Complicit in Hamas'...
The United States Should Unambiguously Embrace Our Kurdish Partners
This Isn't Rocket Science, GOP -- Figure It Out
Chris Christie Resorts to More Trump Attacks During Third GOP Debate
Cruz Calls Out Smears Against Justice Thomas Ahead of Subpoenas: 'Utterly and Completely...
The Significance of Buta Biberaj’s Defeat for Tim Kaine
The Moral Imperative
Abortion and Welfare Reform - How Are They Related to the Recent Election...
The Suicide of the Nation?
Tipsheet

'Shoot Them Stone Cold Dead': DeSantis Details Bold Plan to Stop Fentanyl Crisis in America

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 09, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday detailed his bold plan to address the fentanyl crisis in America if he becomes president, including authorizing the use of deadly force against drug cartels. 

Advertisement

He said on Day One he would declare the issue a national emergency and would send the military to the border.

“I am going to stop the invasion cold. I am going to deport people who came in illegally,” he said, “and I’m even going to build the border wall and have Mexico pay for it, like Donald Trump promised.”

How would he accomplish that? Acknowledging that Mexico wouldn’t willingly cough up the money, he said he’d “impose fees on the remittances that foreign workers send to foreign countries. We will raise billions of dollars.”

Next, DeSantis said he’d “build the wall” and “designate the cartels to be foreign terrorist organizations or something similar to that, and we will authorize the use of deadly force, we'll have maritime operations to interdict precursor chemicals going into Mexico.”

Any member of a drug cartel trying to sneak fentanyl across the border would pay with their life, he added. 

Recommended

Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“That’s going to be the last thing they do,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to shoot them stone cold dead."

Since 2018, more than a quarter of a million Americans have died from fentanyl overdose, a number that has climbed each year.

Tags: DRUGS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last Night Matt Vespa
Oh, There's a VA Dem Whose Refusing to Concede Election Defeat Matt Vespa
'You're Just Scum': Nikki Haley Slams Vivek Ramaswamy for Going After Her Daughter Rebecca Downs
Aren’t You Tired Of All The Winning? Derek Hunter
Jill Biden Aide Writes Scathing Post Amid Joe Biden's 'Inexcusable' Poll Numbers Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement