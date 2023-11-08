Karine Jean-Pierre Was Asked About Those Tearing Down Posters of Hostages. Her Answer...
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on October 7 Attacks: We Don't Know What Happened...
What Happened on an Electric Google Bus Was Laughably Predictable
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza
Republicans Trounced Again
House Advances Measure Cutting Buttigieg's Salary to $1
Is Hogan Getting Closer to Mounting Third-Party Bid for President?
Remember the Trucker Who Ousted NJ's Senate President? Here's How He Fared in...
Twice-Arrested Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape, Abduction Apprehended a Third Time
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature
Media Coverage of Conservative Rallies vs. 'Pro-Palestine' Rallies: Can You Spot the Diffe...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Reelected, Avoiding a Runoff
Ode to the United Nations, and Its Gazan Staff
Dems Despair As Trump Surges
Tipsheet

Why the Army's New Recruitment Video Is Raising Speculation That the US Is Preparing for War

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2023 9:30 AM

The U.S. Army on Monday released a recruitment ad that critics argue is a sure sign the military is gearing up for war.

There are no signs of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the 30-second spot, which features white males jumping out of a plane. 

Advertisement

“Your greatest victories are never achieved alone,” text in the ad reads. “Be all you can be.” 

It comes two years after the Army pushed an animated video series, "The Calling," that checked all the woke boxes. 

Recommended

Republicans Trounced Again Mark Lewis
Advertisement




Tags: ARMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republicans Trounced Again Mark Lewis
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza Spencer Brown
Media Coverage of Conservative Rallies vs. 'Pro-Palestine' Rallies: Can You Spot the Difference? Guy Benson
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature Rebecca Downs
I Told You So, Jerks Kurt Schlichter
What Happened on an Electric Google Bus Was Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Republicans Trounced Again Mark Lewis
Advertisement