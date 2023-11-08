Why the Army's New Recruitment Video Is Raising Speculation That the US Is Preparing for War

The U.S. Army on Monday released a recruitment ad that critics argue is a sure sign the military is gearing up for war.

There are no signs of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the 30-second spot, which features white males jumping out of a plane.

“Your greatest victories are never achieved alone,” text in the ad reads. “Be all you can be.”

It comes two years after the Army pushed an animated video series, "The Calling," that checked all the woke boxes.

Uh oh. An army ad that features white men doing actual army stuff. Guess we're going to war in the Middle East soon. — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) November 7, 2023

This was an Army ad 2 years ago, the story of a woman raised by lesbians:https://t.co/a7EcHV4TUA pic.twitter.com/knlHaaG4nJ — The Air Loom 🇫🇷 (@Styx_Boatman) November 7, 2023

Only time you have white men is when its war time. — CW (@C_Westling) November 7, 2023

All white guys in the US Army ads again ... we are definitely going to war.



🔊 https://t.co/IUlmO4DnWI — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 7, 2023

The US Army just released this ad. Not a single black face or transgender they/them among them. Why? https://t.co/WnY0A4zmyi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2023

Noticing an unusual lack of forced diversity here. What are you plotting? 🤔 — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) November 7, 2023

All-white Army ad



A day after we learn the FBI suppressed the antiwhite manifesto



Neocons cant get their cannon fodder if the boys know thats what they’re for https://t.co/biVYGlFnD6 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2023

White men in an army commercial instead of obese they/thems telling their story how the army helps them live their life as a poly cat family? You must be looking for bullet catchers to fight another BS sand war. Too late, pass. — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) November 7, 2023

weird I guess none of these people wanted to be disemboweled by AAA in an airborne assault over Fujian https://t.co/HoKC0pBrMX pic.twitter.com/aESIBZFyXZ — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) November 7, 2023











