Tipsheet

Just Stop Oil Protesters Attack Another Famous Painting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2023 1:00 PM

A 17th century painting in the London National Gallery was attacked Monday by Just Stop Oil activists.

The demonstrators were arrested after using a safety hammer to smash the glass protecting Diego Velázquez’s painting, “Rokeby Venus,” which was previously damaged in 1914 by suffragette Mary Raleigh Richardson, who slashed the work of art in protest of the arrest of Emmeline Pankhurst.



"Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It it is time to Just Stop Oil," said 22-year-old Hanan, one of the activists. 

"Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now," added Harrison, 20, the other demonstrator. 



'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown


In addition to the painting by Velázquez, Just Stop Oil activists have previously targeted Vincent van Gogh’s "Sunflowers," Horatio McCulloch’s "My Heart’s in the Highlands," J M W Turner’s "Tomson’s Aeolian Harp," Vincent van Gogh’s "Peach Trees in Blossom," John Constable’s "The Hay Wain," and Giampietrino’s "The Last Supper," according to The Standard. 

Even those who are in agreement with some of the group's positions have questioned how such antics help its cause. 


Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE OIL AND GAS PROTEST

