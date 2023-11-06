Just Stop Oil Protesters Attack Another Famous Painting

A 17th century painting in the London National Gallery was attacked Monday by Just Stop Oil activists.

The demonstrators were arrested after using a safety hammer to smash the glass protecting Diego Velázquez’s painting, “Rokeby Venus,” which was previously damaged in 1914 by suffragette Mary Raleigh Richardson, who slashed the work of art in protest of the arrest of Emmeline Pankhurst.

🦺 | Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested for criminal damage.



The glass protecting a painting at the National Gallery has been vandalised.



We will provide updates of JSO activity for today on this thread. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 6, 2023

"Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It it is time to Just Stop Oil," said 22-year-old Hanan, one of the activists.

"Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now," added Harrison, 20, the other demonstrator.

💥 SUFFRAGETTE PAINTING SMASHED



💀 Our government have revealed plans for MORE oil licences, knowing it will kill millions. In response, two supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed the Rokeby Venus — slashed by Mary Richardson in 1914.



⏱ Deeds, not words: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/Hk0el26QIt — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2023

🦺 Harrison, 20, also took action today.



💬 Before taking action, he said: "Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now. Emmeline Pankhurst said: you have to make more noise than anybody else, you have to make yourself more obtrusive than anybody… — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2023

In addition to the painting by Velázquez, Just Stop Oil activists have previously targeted Vincent van Gogh’s "Sunflowers," Horatio McCulloch’s "My Heart’s in the Highlands," J M W Turner’s "Tomson’s Aeolian Harp," Vincent van Gogh’s "Peach Trees in Blossom," John Constable’s "The Hay Wain," and Giampietrino’s "The Last Supper," according to The Standard.

Even those who are in agreement with some of the group's positions have questioned how such antics help its cause.

Can you explain to me how this helps the cause? I actually think that drilling and fracking for oil is a bad idea, I don’t get the connection between that and trying to destroy nice things that we like. This is a genuine question. — Joel (@itsjoelstweets) November 6, 2023



