A Lot of Questions Are Being Raised After Newsom's 'Surprise' Meeting This Week

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a “surprise” meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials in the country this week to discusses partnering on climate change mitigation, though his office said economic development, democracy, cultural exchange, and human rights concerns were also addressed.

“Divorce is not an option. The only way we can solve the climate crisis is to continue our long-standing cooperation with China. As two of the world’s largest economies, the work we do together is felt in countless communities on both sides of the Pacific," Newsom said in a statement. "Despite major differences, we share our humanity – our desire to feel protected, connected and respected is universal – and that humanity is what should drive us to work together to stop the greatest existential threat our planet has ever known.

"Addressing climate change can be the bridge we’ve been missing," he continued. "I made it clear to Chinese leaders that California will remain a stable, strong, and reliable partner, particularly on low-carbon, green growth.”

The progressive’s meeting marked the first time a governor has been in China in more than four years.

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, who was present for Wednesday’s meetings, said it was a “very positive and consequential day for the United States.”

The move fueled widespread speculation about his 2024 plans.

Others saw different motives.

