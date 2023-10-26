Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
'Expanding the Ground Activity Tonight': IDF Pounds Hamas Targets to Prepare for Invasion
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.
Tipsheet

A Lot of Questions Are Being Raised After Newsom's 'Surprise' Meeting This Week

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 26, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a “surprise” meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials in the country this week to discusses partnering on climate change mitigation, though his office said economic development, democracy, cultural exchange, and human rights concerns were also addressed.

Advertisement

“Divorce is not an option. The only way we can solve the climate crisis is to continue our long-standing cooperation with China. As two of the world’s largest economies, the work we do together is felt in countless communities on both sides of the Pacific," Newsom said in a statement. "Despite major differences, we share our humanity – our desire to feel protected, connected and respected is universal – and that humanity is what should drive us to work together to stop the greatest existential threat our planet has ever known.

"Addressing climate change can be the bridge we’ve been missing," he continued. "I made it clear to Chinese leaders that California will remain a stable, strong, and reliable partner, particularly on low-carbon, green growth.”

The progressive’s meeting marked the first time a governor has been in China in more than four years.

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, who was present for Wednesday’s meetings, said it was a “very positive and consequential day for the United States.”

The move fueled widespread speculation about his 2024 plans.

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Others saw different motives. 


Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement