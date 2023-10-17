Biden Admin Blasted For Restarting 'Aid' That Hamas Will Inevitably Steal
Gov. Sanders Makes Arkansas the First State to Force the Sale of CCP-Owned...
Deranged ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Kills Two in Belgium
Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From...
The Jihadi Scum Living Among Us
Raw Antisemitism Exposed
Biden Sends Hezbollah, Iran the Same Warning He Gave to Putin Last Year
Report: How Donors Could Be Key in Getting Jordan Across the Finish Line
Did You Catch What Biden Is Making Americans Who Want to Get Out...
Ukraine. The Middle East. If I Were Xi Jinping...
Drug Price Controls Are Not Good for Americans
Florida Police Deputies Charged With Stealing Hundreds of Thousands in COVID-19 Relief Fun...
Is This Why Some American Universities Aren't Cracking Down on Hamas Sympathizers?
Sorry Squad Members, Poll Shows the American People Support Israel
Tipsheet

Americans' Top Stress-Inducing Financial Issue Is a Blow to 'Bidenomics' Narrative

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 17, 2023 9:36 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Amid stubbornly high inflation and fears of a recession, American workers are no longer most concerned about saving for retirement. 

According to the 2023 Workplace Wellness Survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute, day-to-day finances are causing more stress than focusing on long-term savings. 

Advertisement

“For the first time in the WWS, workers report that having enough savings for an emergency and paying monthly bills are the financial issues that cause them the most stress,” the survey states. “In years past, saving enough for retirement held the top spot among concerns, and it remains a close third.”

The survey found 47 percent of respondents said their top stress-causing financial issue was “having savings in case of an emergency,” 45 percent named “paying my monthly bills” as their No. 1 concern, followed by 45 percent who said “saving enough for retirement” was their major stressor. 

A majority of respondents also said they are unprepared for an unexpected expense of $5,000 and more than 80 percent said they would be interested in their workplace offering an emergency savings account. 

Recommended

Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Republicans highlighted the findings, which come as the White House continues to tout "Bidenomics," despite virtually no voters being swayed by the administration's talking points. 

Spending $709 more per month for the same goods and services as they were two years ago will do that. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza? Matt Vespa
Gov. Sanders Makes Arkansas the First State to Force the Sale of CCP-Owned Land Spencer Brown
Is This Why Some American Universities Aren't Cracking Down on Hamas Sympathizers? Guy Benson
Did You Catch What Biden Is Making Americans Who Want to Get Out of Israel Do Prior to Departure? Leah Barkoukis
Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case Katie Pavlich
Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza? Matt Vespa
Advertisement