After Pressure From a US Senator, China Changes Its Statement on Israel

China revised its statement on Israel after pressure from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had expressed his disapproval with what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially put out.

On Sunday, China called on “relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation.”

Unsatisfied with the tepid response, the New York Democrat told President Xi in a meeting that he was “very disappointed.”

“The ongoing events in Israel over the past few days are horrific,” said Schumer, who was in Beijing on Monday. “I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks.”

An updated statement from a foreign ministry spokesperson said, “China condemns all violence and attacks against civilians.”

In a statement posted on X, the senator explained why China changed its statement.

"I raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi the Hamas atrocities against Israel and the need for the world to stand together against terrorism and with the Israeli people. I pointedly asked that they strengthen their statement. They did."

