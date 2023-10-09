Iran Makes It Clear They're Behind Hamas' Barbaric Terrorism
Israel's Defense Minister Orders 'Full Siege' on the Gaza Strip. Here's What That Means.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 09, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Israeli forces have regained “full control” of the towns Hamas terrorists infiltrated over the weekend, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Monday in a press briefing, though there could still be some terrorists in the area. 

The update comes after at least 700 Israelis were killed and more than 2,400 wounded in Hamas’ unprecedented invasion of the country on Saturday.

"We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," Hagari added.

After conducting an assessment with the IDF Southern Command, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he “ordered a full siege on the Gaza Strip. No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly."

The IDF said it struck a number of sites in the Gaza Strip, including a munitions warehouse, an entrance to an underground tunnel, and Islamic Jihad war rooms, including one that was located within a mosque, The Times of Israel reports. Additionally, a Hamas vehicle attempting to enter Israel was also hit.

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
According to Hagari, 300,000 reservists have been called up since Saturday.

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale," he said. "We are going on the offensive."

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do Kurt Schlichter
Musk Responds to Khamenei's Post About Attack on Israel Leah Barkoukis
Blinken Makes a Big Admission About Iran After Administration Officials Hopelessly Try to Spin $6B Deal Leah Barkoukis
Amid New War With Hamas, Israel Loosens Regulations on Firearm Ownership Matt Vespa
Trump Made an Eerie Prediction About the Iranian Terror Attacks One Month Ago Sarah Arnold

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
