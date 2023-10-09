Israel's Defense Minister Orders 'Full Siege' on the Gaza Strip. Here's What That Means.

Israeli forces have regained “full control” of the towns Hamas terrorists infiltrated over the weekend, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Monday in a press briefing, though there could still be some terrorists in the area.

The update comes after at least 700 Israelis were killed and more than 2,400 wounded in Hamas’ unprecedented invasion of the country on Saturday.

"We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," Hagari added.

After conducting an assessment with the IDF Southern Command, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he “ordered a full siege on the Gaza Strip. No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly."

The IDF said it struck a number of sites in the Gaza Strip, including a munitions warehouse, an entrance to an underground tunnel, and Islamic Jihad war rooms, including one that was located within a mosque, The Times of Israel reports. Additionally, a Hamas vehicle attempting to enter Israel was also hit.

חיל-האוויר ממשיך לתקוף מטרות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועה; בשעות הבוקר נתקפו מספר מוקדים אסטרטגיים



כלי טיס של חיל-האוויר תקפו בשעות הבוקר מחסן אמצעי לחימה ופיר כניסה למנהרת טרור תת קרקעית בשטח הרצועה אשר משמשים את בכירי ארגון הטרור חמאס. pic.twitter.com/jgnc5TOw6v — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 9, 2023

The IAF also struck numerous multi-story buildings, one of them, the residence of Ruhi Mashtaa, secretary of the Hamas and part of the organization's decision-making group, contained a Hamas terror command center, from which he helped direct the infiltration into Israel. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 9, 2023

Two Hamas operational assets were struck by an aircraft, one of them was located inside a mosque. An Islamic Jihad asset located in a building in which terrorists operate and live was also targeted. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 9, 2023

According to Hagari, 300,000 reservists have been called up since Saturday.

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale," he said. "We are going on the offensive."