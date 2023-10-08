Here's What GOP Presidential Candidates Had to Say About Hamas' Attack on Israel

Republican presidential candidates joined the voices of those on the left and right condemning the unprovoked attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, which has started a war Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu vowed would “return fire of a magnitude the enemy has not known.”

Former President Donald Trump argued "the Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader.”

"The Hamas terrorist invasion of Israel…and the murder of Israeli soldiers today and the brutal murder of citizens is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed," Trump said in Iowa. "It has to be dealt with very powerfully. This is a time where the United States needs leadership, we don’t have leadership, but Israel is at war and the United States obviously is going to stick with Israel..."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Israel has a "duty to respond with overwhelming force."

“The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response,” he said on X. “Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force. I stand with Israel. America must stand with Israel.”

Israel is now under attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran have helped fill their coffers.



We stand with the state of Israel who is undergoing terrorist attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas.



Israel not only has the right to defend themselves against Hamas, they have the responsibility to defend themselves with overwhelming force.



Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said he is “appalled by the barbaric and medieval Hamas attacks.”

Former Gov. Nikki Haley stood up for Israel's right to defend itself from terror.

Former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at Democrats and Republicans alike in his response.

“This is what happens when you have a president like Joe Biden who spends the last two and a half years projecting weakness on the world stage," he said. "I also believe this is what happens when you have leaders in the Republican Party that are signaling retreat on the world stage."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie blamed "Biden's appeasement of Israel's enemies," which he said "has invited this war against Israel."

“Appeasement anywhere never works. We must do whatever it takes to support the State of Israel in its time of grave danger, and we must end the scourge of Iran-backed terrorism. This terrorism is funded by Biden’s idiotic release of $6 billion to the Iranians.

“The Hamas war against Israel is now the second war started under Biden’s failed presidency, first by Russia in Ukraine and now by Hamas in Israel. Both could have been deterred by strong American leadership. Under my presidency, America will restore the deterrence Biden has foolishly given away,” Christie added.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he was "horrified" by the attack.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum called on the U.S. to "provide maximum support" for Israel.

