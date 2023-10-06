Why the September Jobs Report Sent Stocks Tumbling
Tipsheet

Here's Who Trump Just Endorsed for Speaker of the House

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 06, 2023 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

Former President Donald Trump formally endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as the next speaker of the House.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” the Republican presidential candidate said in a post on Truth Social. “Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom. So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master! While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class. Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University. He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding.”  

Trump emphasized Jordan “will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

The endorsement confirms what GOP Rep. Troy Nehls told reporters on Thursday about which candidate the former president would support. 

“He thinks that Jim Jordan has the best chance at uniting our party and becoming the speaker,” Nehls said. “And I’m not going to go against his wishes.” 

Trump's comments come as he offered to serve in the position temporarily if Repubilcans cannot reach a consensus on a replacement pick after the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the post. 

“I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress,” the former president said. “If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term because I am running for president.” 

“They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion,” he added. “I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision.” 

