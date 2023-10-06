Here's What Government Agencies Wasted Billions on During the Pandemic

Government agencies spent billions of dollars during the pandemic on lavish office upgrades, including high-end furniture, solar-powered picnic tables, and swanky décor, even as office buildings sat empty because employees were teleworking.

In total, federal agencies spent $3.3 billion on the upgrades between 2020 and 2022, a new watchdog report revealed.

OpenTheBooks founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski said the findings reveal the need for more oversight of federal spending.

“As Congress continues to fight over spending, we want to make it clear that there are massive amounts of money being appropriated, spent, wasted and sometimes hidden from the taxpayer,” Andrzejewski told The Post. “In the case of office furniture, most federal headquarters are barely a quarter full on a given workday, and no major agency is at more than half capacity. Yet for some reason we’ve bankrolled another billion dollars in desks, chairs, couches and more — while employees clock in from their own living rooms.”

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) blasted the findings, telling the Post it’s “symptomatic of a culture of wasteful spending that has plagued Washington, DC, for decades.”

He continued: “The ‘use it or lose it’ policy encourages unnecessary spending because agencies are penalized, instead [of] rewarded, for not spending all their end-of-year funds. This is just one of the many perverse incentives that drive irresponsible spending in our nation’s Capital — and it has to stop.”