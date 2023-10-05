If Republicans Want to Lead, They Have to Prove They Can
With the House in Chaos, Biden Decided to Sneak a Student Debt Initiative...
Hey, Mitch, Are You Sure You Want to Weigh In on McCarthy's Ouster?
You Can Draft This
Education Department Thwarted in Sneaky Effort to Kill School Archery and Hunting Programs
How These Republican Senators Are Forcing Schumer to Prioritize Funding Gov't, Avoiding Om...
If These Kids Are Stealing to Eat, How Does It Explain This Behavior...
McHenry's First Act as Speaker Pro Tempore Outrages Gaetz
Julius Malema and the Deliberate Malevolence of Marxism
Is the 2024 Republican Nomination Now a Three-Person Race?
Removing McCarthy: A Gamble Conservatives Might Regret
Debate Lessons to Be Learned From Ronald Reagan
If Climate Change Is Real, Why Don’t the Elites Act Like It?
Resisting Iran, Not Enabling the Regime
Tipsheet

Hochul Announces Thousands of Jobs Available to Illegal Border Crossers in New York

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 05, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Despite the economic struggles Americans are facing, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration made it easier than ever for illegal border crossers who have obtained work authorizations in her state to find jobs.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Monday, the Democrat governor said about 18,000 jobs have been identified in the Empire State with nearly 400 employers.

“Migrants and asylum seekers came here to work — so let’s put them to work,” Hochul said. “Right now, we have a migrant crisis and a workforce crisis. By connecting work-eligible individuals with jobs and opportunity in New York, we can solve them both and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers.”

On August 24, Governor Hochul directed the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) to conduct outreach to employers and determine which job openings could be filled with migrants and asylum seekers. This initiative has identified more than 18,000 private sector job openings at 379 companies who have identified roles that could be filled by individuals with legal work status. This includes job openings in accommodation and food services, healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, and administrative support. (Governor's Office)

"We have to manage the fact that there's 125,000 people right now, up until tomorrow, have not been eligible to work, and have relied on public support for housing," Hochul said during a press conference. "That is not a sustainable dynamic. It is just not sustainable in the long term. But we've dealt with it. So, I'm going to call on businesses to sign up even more."

Recommended

McHenry's First Act as Speaker Pro Tempore Outrages Gaetz Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Despite her recent public criticism that the U.S.-Mexico border is “too open,” Hochul has made it one step easier for these individuals to now live in New York.  

New York City in particular and the Empire State in general have struggled to handle the strain the illegal immigration crisis has had on resources in the state, with the Big Apple projected to spend $12 billion on “asylum seekers” by the end of FY 2025. 


Tags: NEW YORK BORDER CRISIS KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

McHenry's First Act as Speaker Pro Tempore Outrages Gaetz Leah Barkoukis
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
It's Not About Fentanyl Ann Coulter
If These Kids Are Stealing to Eat, How Does It Explain This Behavior at One DC Area CVS? Leah Barkoukis
With the House in Chaos, Biden Decided to Sneak a Student Debt Initiative Through Matt Vespa
Hey, Mitch, Are You Sure You Want to Weigh In on McCarthy's Ouster? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
McHenry's First Act as Speaker Pro Tempore Outrages Gaetz Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement