Hmm...Russia Is Also Testing Their Emergency Alert System Today?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will conduct a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts to ensure they’re working properly.

The test is scheduled to begin at 2:20 pm EST on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and will broadcast for about 30 minutes, during which time wireless phones that are on and in range of an active cell tower will also receive a test message.

According to FEMA, “this will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all WEA-compatible cellular devices.” The alerts will “ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

TODAY: There will be a nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones, wireless devices, radios, and TVs.



2:20 p.m. ET

1:20 p.m. CT

12:20 p.m. MT

11:20 a.m. PT

10:20 a.m. AKT

8:20 a.m. HT



Americans across the country will experience this test on the same day Russians also tested their public warning system.

According to Reuters, sirens went off at 10:40 a.m. Moscow time alerting people, “Attention, everyone. The readiness of warning systems is being checked, please remain calm.”

A statement from the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed residents that when the siren is heard, they should remain calm and turn on the radio or television to listen to the information being broadcast.

"The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature,” the statement noted.

Russia's test comes days after The New York Times reported that Moscow "may be preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile — or may have recently tested one — with a theoretical range of thousands of miles."