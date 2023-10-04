Mark Levin Unloads on Matt Gaetz Over McCarthy Ousting
A New Law Executing Child Rapists Has Gone Into Effect
Another Republican Has Entered the Race for House Speaker
Biden Gets Trounced in Court Again Over Social Media Censorship
Footage of Social Activist Who Tweeted at Dilbert Creator Being Stabbed Released
Republicans: Release the Full Security Footage of Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm
Philly's Pro-Criminal DA Reacts to City's Recent Mass Looting
NBC’s Ben Collins' Hit Piece on Elon Musk Is So Laughably Inept He...
It's Not About Fentanyl
'Moderate' Democrat Running to Challenge Ted Cruz Voted Against Overturning Soft-on-Crime...
The Federal Government's Fiscal Irresponsibility
‘Trans’ High School Runner Sparks Backlash After Competing in Women’s Race
'The Democrats Won': House Republicans Issue Dire Warnings After McCarthy Ousted As Speake...
Why Things Might Be Looking Up for the GOP in Pennsylvania's Senate Race
Tipsheet

Hmm...Russia Is Also Testing Their Emergency Alert System Today?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 04, 2023 2:00 PM
Russian Presidential Press Service via AP

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will conduct a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts to ensure they’re working properly. 

Advertisement

The test is scheduled to begin at 2:20 pm EST on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and will broadcast for about 30 minutes, during which time wireless phones that are on and in range of an active cell tower will also receive a test message. 

According to FEMA, “this will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all WEA-compatible cellular devices.” The alerts will “ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

Americans across the country will experience this test on the same day Russians also tested their public warning system. 

According to Reuters, sirens went off at 10:40 a.m. Moscow time alerting people, “Attention, everyone. The readiness of warning systems is being checked, please remain calm.” 

A statement from the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed residents that when the siren is heard, they should remain calm and turn on the radio or television to listen to the information being broadcast.  

"The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature,” the statement noted. 

Recommended

Why Republicans Are Evicting Top House Dems From Their Capitol Hideaway Offices Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Russia's test comes days after The New York Times reported that Moscow "may be preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile  — or may have recently tested one — with a theoretical range of thousands of miles."

Movements of aircraft and vehicles at and near a base in Russia’s remote Arctic region are consistent with preparations that were made for tests of the missile, known as the Burevestnik or SSC-X-9 Skyfall, in 2017 and 2018, according to a New York Times analysis.

U.S. surveillance planes have also been tracked in the area over the last two weeks, and aviation alerts have warned pilots to avoid nearby airspace.

Russia previously conducted 13 known tests between 2017 and 2019, all of which were unsuccessful, according to a report from the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit group focused on arms control. And mishaps can be deadly. A missile launched in 2019 crashed and eventually exploded during a recovery attempt, killing seven people, according to U.S. officials. (NYT)

Tags: RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Republicans Are Evicting Top House Dems From Their Capitol Hideaway Offices Matt Vespa
Three Big Reasons Why Kevin McCarthy Got Fired Townhall Staff
Republicans: Release the Full Security Footage of Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm Spencer Brown
Footage of Social Activist Who Tweeted at Dilbert Creator Being Stabbed Released Matt Vespa
‘Trans’ High School Runner Sparks Backlash After Competing in Women’s Race Madeline Leesman
Shut It Down! John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Republicans Are Evicting Top House Dems From Their Capitol Hideaway Offices Matt Vespa
Advertisement