Did You See What the Judge in Trump's Civil Fraud Trial Did as Proceedings Got Underway?

Critics blasted the judge presiding over former President Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York City on Monday for grinning in front of the cameras ahead of the proceeding.

Advertisement

Noticing the cameras in the courtroom, Judge Arthur Engoron smiled, took off his glasses, then smiled once more. He looked around, shrugged, then posed, smiling for the cameras, which were only allowed prior to opening statements.

The judge in Trump's case smiles for his closeup. What an absolute clown show. pic.twitter.com/9wwE31Ci5q — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 2, 2023

“I’ve never seen anything more inappropriate in my life,” one of Trump’s attorneys, Jesse Binnall, told Newsmax.

"This isn't a real trial; this is a judge that's made up his mind."



Attorney Jesse Binnall slams the civil fraud trial judge in the case against former President Donald Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James. @jbinnall @ShaunKraisman @EmmaRechenberg pic.twitter.com/WxigLUrSXJ — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 2, 2023

“Leftism as an ideology rejects the entire system of objective law upon which Western Civ stands,” said Trump adviser Stephen Miller. “To the Left, there are only allies or enemies. And the more they judge someone the latter, the more they will weaponize the ‘justice’ system against them. This is our brave new world.”

Leftism as an ideology rejects the entire system of objective law upon which Western Civ stands. To the Left, there are only allies or enemies. And the more they judge someone the latter, the more they will weaponize the “justice” system against them. This is our brave new world. https://t.co/b9XTeeCdnR — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 2, 2023

Democracy disappearing right before our eyes… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 2, 2023

During a break, Trump ripped the judge, whom he said “already made up his mind.”

“He’s a Democrat judge. He’s an operative. And it’s ridiculous. Other than that, things went very well,” Trump added.

BREAKING: Trump is fed up, blasts Attorney General of New York Letitia James who campaigned to take him down. It seems Trump is saying Enough Is Enough. WATCH pic.twitter.com/IEJfZdR5Ag — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 2, 2023

"This is a judge that should be disbarred," Trump said. "This is a judge that should be out of office. This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he's doing. He’s interfering with an election."







