Tipsheet

Did You See What the Judge in Trump's Civil Fraud Trial Did as Proceedings Got Underway?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 03, 2023 9:00 AM
Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP

Critics blasted the judge presiding over former President Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York City on Monday for grinning in front of the cameras ahead of the proceeding.

Noticing the cameras in the courtroom, Judge Arthur Engoron smiled, took off his glasses, then smiled once more. He looked around, shrugged, then posed, smiling for the cameras, which were only allowed prior to opening statements. 

“I’ve never seen anything more inappropriate in my life,” one of Trump’s attorneys, Jesse Binnall, told Newsmax.

“Leftism as an ideology rejects the entire system of objective law upon which Western Civ stands,” said Trump adviser Stephen Miller. “To the Left, there are only allies or enemies. And the more they judge someone the latter, the more they will weaponize the ‘justice’ system against them. This is our brave new world.”

Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry Matt Vespa
During a break, Trump ripped the judge, whom he said “already made up his mind.”

“He’s a Democrat judge. He’s an operative. And it’s ridiculous. Other than that, things went very well,” Trump added. 

"This is a judge that should be disbarred," Trump said. "This is a judge that should be out of office. This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he's doing. He’s interfering with an election."



Tags: DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER

