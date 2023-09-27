Are National Parks the Next Destination for Illegal Immigrant Tent Cities?
Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate
Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Here Are All the Dem Senators Who Want Gold Bar Bob Menendez to...
James Carville Delivers a Scathing Observation About Left-Wing Democrats
The Biden Administration Found Asylum-Seekers It Wants to Deport
Here’s Why Missouri Will Sue a School District
We Keep Hearing This Line of Defense for Biden
New Survey Shows How Many Americans Will Get the Updated COVID-19 Vaccine
Poll Shows Iowans Are Still Undecided in GOP Primary
Why This Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You
Decay: Major Retailers Announce Hundreds of New Store Closures Due to Mounting Crime...
Former Special Forces Green Beret Derrick Anderson Is Running for Congress Again, With...
Newsom Signs Extreme Gun Control Measures Into Law
Tipsheet

'When Social Justice Replaces Actual Justice': Critics Blast Ethan Liming Death Verdict

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 27, 2023 3:30 PM

The family of Ethan Liming, the 17-year-old who was brutally beaten and killed near LeBron James’ I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, said they are “completely devastated” after two of the men involved in their son’s death were found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Monday.  

Advertisement

Jurors on Monday handed up their verdicts in the involuntary manslaughter trial of two brothers for a fight that ended in the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming.

Deshawn and Tyler Stafford were acquitted of involuntary manslaughter charges. Deshawn was found guilty of felony aggravated assault as well as a misdemeanor count of assault. Tyler was also found guilty on a misdemeanor count of assault.

A third, first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter against Deshawn was dismissed as jurors failed to reach a verdict. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien declared it a mistrial. (Fox 8)

On June 2, 2022, Liming and some friends were “joy riding in a car” when they shot at three males on a basketball court with a toy Splatrball Water Bead Blaster, prompting the confrontation that led to his death.

The teen, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, was beaten so severely there were footprints on his chest wall, according to a preliminary autopsy.

"The Liming Family is completely devastated by the outcome of this trial and cannot understand how three young men can get away with viciously beating their son, Ethan, to death," the family's attorney James A. Gutierrez said in a statement.

Recommended

Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Advertisement

"Ethan didn’t get a fair shot that night when three men brutally attacked him and now again Ethan did not get a fair shot in court," the statement continued.

"They feel like Ethan has been killed again and now the Liming Family is victimized by the system and the media for publishing articles that were not only hurtful to the Liming Family, but were also simply not true.

"This case had nothing to do with race when it happened," he added. "The community picked sides and in a symptom of our society, lost sight of what is simply a matter of right or wrong. Clearly the jury lost its way and the Liming Family cannot understand that if they convicted the defendants of assault and aggravated assault then what killed Ethan, the concrete? That is like saying I just happened to be holding the gun that killed someone. The Liming Family yet again was victimized by jury nullification where the jury ignored proven facts to come back with an inconsistent verdict. As their attorney, to witness the injustice, to witness the grief, the harassment, the cruel and unimaginable things said on social media reflects how broken we are as a community, as a city, and as a nation. Nothing will bring back Ethan. His death goes without justice. The people who killed Ethan go without consequence and our community remains crippled in its failure to recognize the simple concepts of fairness and compassion."

Advertisement


Tags: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Decay: Major Retailers Announce Hundreds of New Store Closures Due to Mounting Crime in Cities Guy Benson
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its Website Leah Barkoukis
Pump the Brakes! Scientists Say There's Something Off With These 'Long COVID' Studies Matt Vespa
Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate Katie Pavlich
Fauci Made a Secret Visit to the CIA During the COVID Pandemic. Guess Why. Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Advertisement