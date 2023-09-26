There's an Update on Biden's Health Status
Hochul Calls in Even More National Guard Personnel Amid Illegal Immigrant Crisis

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that she is calling in more National Guard members to help with the illegal immigrant crisis in her state.

The additional 150 members means there will be a total of 2,050 National Guardsmen helping the state manage the influx of illegal border crossers.

According to Hochul’s office, 250 National Guard members will assist with case management services, which comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced last week that nearly half-a-million Venezuelan nationals are now eligible for temporary protected status.

"Temporary protected status provides individuals already present in the United States with protection from removal when the conditions in their home country prevent their safe return," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "That is the situation that Venezuelans who arrived here on or before July 31 of this year find themselves in. We are accordingly granting them the protection that the law provides."

In addition to helping the illegal immigrants fill out the necessary paperwork, the New York National Guard personnel are also staffing 51 hotels and two New York City Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, according to Hochul's office. 

“It is critical that we help secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants in New York,” Hochul said in a statement. “We need to ensure individuals can navigate the paperwork necessary to get them established here so they can work and start making their American Dream a reality. Our National Guard members play a huge role in assisting in the process and we are grateful for their service.”

Conservatives blasted Hochul for spending taxpayer money to "aid and abet illegal immigration." 


