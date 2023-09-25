I Think the Republicans Are Setting Themselves Up for Defeat
As Government Shutdown Looms, Trump Offers GOP Some Advice
Law Professor Explains How Menendez Broke the 'Goldilocks Rule' of Corruption
Menendez Isn't Going Anywhere, And He's Making That Official Today
Will Americans Elect A Convicted Felon?
AOC Confronted About Why She's Still Driving a Tesla
Drug Cartels Are Coming to Every American Neighborhood, and Joe Biden Is Asleep...
Would Chris Christie Run Against Menendez?
Tulsi Gabbard Torches Dems for Turning US Into a Banana Republic
Cowards and Communists
Depending on Elon Musk for Defense Satellites Is an Out of This World...
Florida Suspends Scholarships to 4 Schools With ‘Direct Ties’ to China
'Outlier' or Not, the New WaPo/ABC Poll Is a Showstopper
Iran’s Hostage-Taking Should Be Confronted Directly
Tipsheet

Clyburn Pressed on Harris' Future in the Democratic Party

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 25, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) declined to identify Vice President Kamala Harris as the “future of the Democratic Party” when asked Sunday by “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker.  

Advertisement

“I see her as a part of that future, absolutely,” he said. 

But Welker pushed him: “Is she the future, though? Is she the future of the Democratic Party?” 

Clyburn, whose endorsement of Joe Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary in 2020 was instrumental in his win, only said Harris “could very well be” but that it’s not a guarantee. 

“She is running a very good campaign ... and I look to her as a successor to this president but I also know the history of that as well,” he replied. “It’s not a given. You don’t automatically move up. She’ll have to compete going forward with whoever may have dreams and aspirations - and I think she will acquit herself well.”

But Americans aren’t so sure, it seems, as the vice president has a lower favorability than even Biden, 31 percent to the president’s 39 percent, in an NBC News survey released Sunday.

Recommended

'Outlier' or Not, the New WaPo/ABC Poll Is a Showstopper Guy Benson
Advertisement

Welker wondered why that was the case. 

“I think when you compare the first woman of color and first woman to be vice president of the United States, and compare that to all of the history before, you will get that,” Clyburn answered. “I think that during this campaign, she will demonstrate — as she did in that hall last night — that she knows exactly what she’s doing. She has the capacity and the capability to be president of the United States if called upon to do so.” 

Amid concerns over President Biden's age, Harris said recently she's ready, "if necessary," to be president.  

“I’m answering your hypothetical," she told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan, "but Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition.” 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Outlier' or Not, the New WaPo/ABC Poll Is a Showstopper Guy Benson
That Annoying Gavin Newsom Is Measuring the Drapes Kurt Schlichter
As Government Shutdown Looms, Trump Offers GOP Some Advice Spencer Brown
Law Professor Explains How Menendez Broke the 'Goldilocks Rule' of Corruption Matt Vespa
AOC Confronted About Why She's Still Driving a Tesla Leah Barkoukis
Cowards and Communists Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Outlier' or Not, the New WaPo/ABC Poll Is a Showstopper Guy Benson
Advertisement