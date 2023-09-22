Just How Well Were Those 70,000+ Afghans Vetted Before Being Resettled in the...
This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy
And With That Speech, Ex-New Zealand PM Has Become the Anti-Free Speech Queen
Why Some Trump Supporters Might Find This Looming Government Shutdown Intriguing
Eagle Pass Mayor Reveals What Type of Response City Has Gotten From Biden...
Our Self-Induced Catastrophe At the Border
MTG Announces 'Declaration of War' Plan
Psaki Explains What 'Unquestionably Hurts' Biden's Reelection Chances
Here's What Chicago Plans to Do With the Illegal Immigrants Sleeping in Airports,...
Jack Smith’s Gag Order Request Is Unconstitutional and Un-American
Nikki Haley Announces 'The Freedom Plan' to Rescue Middle Class From Biden's Failed...
Guess What Happened to a Man Arrested for Attacking a Homeless Person With...
How the COVID Booster Vaccine Rollout Went Will Not Shock You
It’s the Spending, Stupid
Tipsheet

Ramaswamy Made an Interesting Revelation About His Father While Discussing His Immigration Plan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 22, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy revealed his father is not a U.S. citizen despite previously claiming on the campaign trail that both of his parents took the citizenship test.

Advertisement

Last month, for example, he explained to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair what he believes should be required for 18-to-24-year-olds to vote.

“I think there’s no reason why every high school student who graduated in this country should not have to pass the same civics test that an immigrant, like my parents, had to pass in order to become a citizen of this country,” he said. 

But on Tuesday, the entrepreneur admitted his father isn’t a U.S. citizen and “did not” take the test. 

“And that’s a choice that he has made for familial reasons,” Ramaswamy told NBC News. 

“But my mother did,” he added, noting that she took it after he was born. “And I think that every immigrant who comes to this country in order to become a full voting citizen has to do the same.”

In addition to the policy idea that Americans pass a civics test in order to vote, the GOP presidential candidate has also argued that birthright citizenship should end for children born in the U.S. to parents who came to America illegally.

Recommended

This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“I want to be very clear about this. I think that birthright citizenship does not and should not apply to the kids of parents who entered this country illegally,” Ramaswamy said.   

While he was born in this country to two noncitizens, Ramaswamy emphasized that both of his parents came to the U.S. legally.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy Spencer Brown
And With That Speech, Ex-New Zealand PM Has Become the Anti-Free Speech Queen Matt Vespa
Psaki Explains What 'Unquestionably Hurts' Biden's Reelection Chances Leah Barkoukis
Our Self-Induced Catastrophe At the Border Victor Davis Hanson
MTG Announces 'Declaration of War' Plan Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Chicago Plans to Do With the Illegal Immigrants Sleeping in Airports, Police Stations Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy Spencer Brown
Advertisement