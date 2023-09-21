Ken Paxton Tells Tucker Carlson Who He Thinks Was Behind Failed Effort to Impeach Him

In his first interview since being acquitted in his impeachment trial in Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton left the door open to launching a primary challenge to Sen. John Cornyn.

“To me, he’s been in Washington too long. He’s been there, what, for 14 years or so? And I can’t think of a single thing he’s accomplished for our state or even for the country,” Paxton told Tucker Carlson in a wide-ranging interview that published Wednesday evening on X.

“Why don’t you run against him?” the former Fox News host asked.

“Everything’s on the table for me,” Paxton responded. “Now that I’ve been through this and I’ve seen how guys like John Cornyn have represented the state of Texas and not represented us, I think it’s time somebody needs to step up and run against this guy that will do the job and do it the right way.”

Ken Paxton ripped Sen. John Cornyn in Tucker Carlson’s interview, calling him “vacant” on the issue of border security.



Tucker asks why Paxton doesn’t run against him.



“Everything’s on the table for me,” Paxton says. “Somebody needs to step up and run against this guy.” pic.twitter.com/DlAJQoH78P — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) September 21, 2023

In the interview, Paxton explained he believes the effort to impeach him came from the Biden administration, though he also placed blame on the GOP Texas House Speaker, Dade Phelan, whom he claimed is “controlled by the Democrats.”

“I don’t think he particularly has an ideology. He’s like, ‘I want to stay in power. I’ve cut this deal to be Speaker with Democrats,'” Paxton argued.

In May, the Texas House voted to impeach him over allegations he misused the office and accepted bribes, but the Texas Senate acquitted him over the weekend.

Ep. 25 Liberals like Karl Rove just tried to annihilate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It didn't work. Paxton just joined us for his first interview since his acquittal. pic.twitter.com/SAJGNN5LXW — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 21, 2023

Following his acquittal, Paxton released a letter warning the Biden administration that his work was not done.

"The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House," Paxton said.

"I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged," the statement read. "We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable."