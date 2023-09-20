Ford Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Cars
Battle of Staten Island: Residents Sick of the Immigration Chaos, Block Buses Full...
'Jagoffs': Fetterman Issues Challenge to House Lawmakers
China's Not the Only Foreign Power Seeking Influence Over American Students
Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington
Biden's Plan for Mining and Drilling in New Mexico Is Not Going Over...
Why Trump Jr.'s Twitter Account Caused a Stir This Morning
Huh? What in the World Was Fetterman Trying to Say at the UAW...
Biden Administration Is Reportedly Creating an Office for Gun Violence Prevention
American Transgender Spokesperson for Ukrainian Military Responds to J.D. Vance's Letter
Will RFK Jr. Mount a Third Party Run?
PA Students Stage Walkouts in Protest of Inclusive Trans Restroom Policies
The Number of Illegal Crossings at the Southern Border in Just Four Days...
New Mexico State Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Plan to Impeach Governor
Tipsheet

New Emerson College Survey Shows Where Biden, Trump Stand in Hypothetical Matchup

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 20, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former President Donald Trump’s support in the GOP primary is growing, a new Emerson College survey of U.S. voters found.

With 59 percent support, the Republican presidential candidate has a 47-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest competitor, who stands at 12 percent. The figure is also 9 points higher than where it was in last month’s national survey. DeSantis’s support stayed the same, but entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy saw his support fall 2 points. Former VP Mike Pence and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie stand at 5 percent, respectively, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is at 3 percent support, followed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), at 2 percent.

Advertisement

“The Trump voter remains resilient, and despite a dip in August’s post-debate poll, Trump has now expanded his lead and has improved his position from before the first debate,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

Biden’s approval rating, meanwhile, fell slightly since last month’s survey, from 43 percent to 41 percent. 

A majority of voters said the president’s age would make it too hard to keep up with the demands of the presidency. Just 29 percent had a positive outlook on his age, believing it gave him the experience and wisdom required to do the job well. 

Recommended

Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The poll also found Trump and President Biden tied in a hypothetical matchup, with each receiving 45 percent support.  

Tags: POLLING 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington Matt Vespa
Biden's Plan for Mining and Drilling in New Mexico Is Not Going Over Well Spencer Brown
Cruz's Prediction on How Michelle Obama Could Be the Democratic Nominee Makes a Scary Amount of Sense Rebecca Downs
Biden Lays a Booby Trap for a Republican President Betsy McCaughey
Ford Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Cars Katie Pavlich
The Mystery of the Missing F-35 Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington Matt Vespa
Advertisement