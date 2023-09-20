New Emerson College Survey Shows Where Biden, Trump Stand in Hypothetical Matchup

Former President Donald Trump’s support in the GOP primary is growing, a new Emerson College survey of U.S. voters found.

With 59 percent support, the Republican presidential candidate has a 47-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest competitor, who stands at 12 percent. The figure is also 9 points higher than where it was in last month’s national survey. DeSantis’s support stayed the same, but entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy saw his support fall 2 points. Former VP Mike Pence and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie stand at 5 percent, respectively, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is at 3 percent support, followed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), at 2 percent.

Advertisement

NATIONAL POLL



2024 GOP Primary



Trump 59%

DeSantis 12%

Ramaswamy 7%

Christie 5%

Haley 3%

Scott 2%

Hurd 1%

Burgum 1%

Hutchinson 1%

5% undecidedhttps://t.co/N5Q5dNkyK5 pic.twitter.com/l3Sc8XjCpV — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) September 20, 2023

“The Trump voter remains resilient, and despite a dip in August’s post-debate poll, Trump has now expanded his lead and has improved his position from before the first debate,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

Biden’s approval rating, meanwhile, fell slightly since last month’s survey, from 43 percent to 41 percent.

A majority of voters said the president’s age would make it too hard to keep up with the demands of the presidency. Just 29 percent had a positive outlook on his age, believing it gave him the experience and wisdom required to do the job well.

The poll also found Trump and President Biden tied in a hypothetical matchup, with each receiving 45 percent support.