Small Business Owners Give Biden a Failing Grade
Another FBI Narrative About the Hunter Biden Case Just Imploded
Here's All the Evidence That Doesn't Exist Against Joe Biden
The Tool Who Governs New Mexico Has Handed Patriots a Potent New Tool
The Corporate Media Gets Its Orders on Impeachment
The 'Hypocrisy' Label Has Lost Its Power
Biden Makes First Public Comments on Impeachment Inquiry. Here's What He Had to...
Education Is the Engine of Freedom Conservatism
The Impeachment of Joe Biden
God or Government
Statesmen Know When to Hang It Up
CNN Poll Results Show That Almost Any Republican Can Beat Biden
The Trump Indictments Prove We Are Living in a Police State
The Constitution---Worth Celebrating, Not Trashing
Tipsheet

GOP Rep Reintroduces Measure to Prohibit Fed From Implementing 'CCP-Style Surveillance Tool'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 14, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota reintroduced legislation on Tuesday to prevent unelected officials from moving forward with a central bank digital currency. 

Advertisement

Joined by 50 original cosponsors, the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act would bar the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency directly or indirectly to individuals and would prohibit the Fed “from using any CBDC to implement monetary policy, ensuring the Federal Reserve cannot use a CBDC as a tool to control the American economy.”

Unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, a CBDC is a digital form of sovereign currency that is designed and issued by a government and transacts on a digital ledger that is controlled by that government. In short, a CBDC is government-controlled programmable money that, if not designed to emulate cash, could give the federal government the ability to surveil Americans' transactions and choke out politically unpopular activity. (Emmer)

“The administration has made it clear: President Biden is willing to compromise the American people’s right to financial privacy for a surveillance-style CBDC. That’s why I’m reintroducing my landmark legislation to put a check on unelected bureaucrats and ensure the United States’ digital currency policy upholds our values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free-market competitiveness,”  Emmer said in a statement.

Recommended

Another FBI Narrative About the Hunter Biden Case Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“If not designed to be open, permissionless, and private – emulating cash – a government-issued CBDC is nothing more than a CCP-style surveillance tool that would be used to undermine the American way of life,” he added.


Tags: FEDERAL RESERVE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another FBI Narrative About the Hunter Biden Case Just Imploded Matt Vespa
The Tool Who Governs New Mexico Has Handed Patriots a Potent New Tool Kurt Schlichter
Biden Makes First Public Comments on Impeachment Inquiry. Here's What He Had to Say. Leah Barkoukis
What Nancy Pelosi Said About Kamala Harris Was Pretty Damning Matt Vespa
Break the Law Again, You'll Get Two Desserts! Ann Coulter
Here's All the Evidence That Doesn't Exist Against Joe Biden Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another FBI Narrative About the Hunter Biden Case Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement