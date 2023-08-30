'Extremely Dangerous': Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida
We Were All Waiting for the Left to Voice This Terrible Opinion on...
The Post-Debate State of Play
Photos: How Tampa Bay Prepared for Hurricane Idalia
Control Versus Choice
Trump's Enemies Come Up With New Scheme to Take Him Out
CNN Post on X Gets Wrecked by Community Notes
Colorado School Board Hands Victory to Child Sporting a Gadsden Flag on Backpack
Democrat-Affiliated PAC Supports Manchin in New Ad by Linking Him to Top GOP...
Oh, the Tangled Web Biden Weaves
The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story
When Radical Leftists Support Children Identifying As Minotaurs, You Know That Sanity Will...
Trump Can and Will Pardon All
Ethnic Grievances Fuel US Involvement in the Ukraine War
Tipsheet

Chicago News Crew Reporting on Robberies Gets Robbed at Gunpoint

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 30, 2023 10:00 AM

A Chicago news crew was robbed at gunpoint this week while reporting on a recent spate of robberies in the Windy City.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, Spanish-language station Univision Chicago said a reporter and photographer were robbed at gunpoint. The thieves, who have not been apprehended, made off with their camera and personal belongings.  

"They were approached with guns and robbed. Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera," Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, told the Chicago Tribune.

The story they were filming never got a chance to air since the camera the footage was recorded on was stolen, according to CBS. 

The reporter and cameraman were outside when three men came up in a gray sedan and black SUV. They fled the scene after robbing the news crew. No one was harmed in the incident.  

"They're OK, and we're working on it together as a team," Godinez said.

The incident marks the second time this month a Chicago news crew has been robbed. 

[A] WLS-TV photographer was assaulted and robbed on Aug. 8 while preparing to cover a weekday afternoon news conference on Chicago's West Side, the station reported.

The robberies prompted the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41, which represents TV photographers in Chicago, to warn about the growing safety threats to those who cover the news.

"Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed. We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first," Raza Siddiqui, president of the union local, said in a statement.

Siddiqui told the Chicago Sun-Times that some of the news stations affiliated with the union planned to take additional safety steps, including assigning security to some TV crews.

He said the union is arranging a safety meeting for members to "voice some of their concerns that they may have from the streets" and to determine what the union can do to provide support for its members. (CBS)

Recommended

The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell

Similar incidents have occurred in other crime-ridden Democrat cities. In March, a CNN reporter and her colleague were in San Francisco to report on “voter discontent bc of rampant street crime.” When they came out from their interview at city hall they found their rental car had been broken into in a matter of seconds, despite hiring private security. 

 

Tags: CRIME CHICAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell
Trump's Enemies Come Up With New Scheme to Take Him Out Byron York
We Were All Waiting for the Left to Voice This Terrible Opinion on the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa
Colorado School Board Hands Victory to Child Sporting a Gadsden Flag on Backpack Leah Barkoukis
Here's Where Joe Biden Will Be on Anniversary of 9/11 Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell