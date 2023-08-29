'Utterly Disqualifying': Ramaswamy's Foreign Policy Positions Rattle Some on the Right

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen, who served as a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, said GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s foreign policy positions are “utterly disqualifying.”

In a piece published in The American Conservative, the 38-year-old entrepreneur explained how he’d approach the war in Ukraine and how he views U.S. relations with China.

“I will accept Russian control of the occupied territories and pledge to block Ukraine’s candidacy for NATO in exchange for Russia exiting its military alliance with China,” Ramaswamy wrote in one part Thiessen took issue with, calling it “criminally stupid.”

“I will end sanctions and bring Russia back into the world market. In this way, I will elevate Russia as a strategic check on China’s designs in East Asia,” the Republican candidate added.

“Like a freshman foreign policy paper,” Thiessen stated. “Utterly disqualifying.”

This by @VivekGRamaswamy is criminally stupid: “I will accept Russian control of the occupied territories and pledge to block Ukraine’s candidacy for NATO in exchange for Russia exiting its military alliance with China. I will end sanctions and bring Russia back into the world… — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦&🇹🇼 (@marcthiessen) August 28, 2023

Others disagreed, saying Ramaswamy's vision "perfectly encapsulates what an America First foreign policy should be."

I don't disagree with a single word of this



It perfectly encapsulates what an America First foreign policy should be



My concern is these seem to be brand new beliefs not core ones

How long would they last?https://t.co/cULmfydtbU — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 28, 2023

The Washington Post columnist later criticized a lengthy post about Taiwan from Ramaswamy.

Amateur hour. All China hears is: “We can invade in 2028.” This is how world wars get started. https://t.co/ts1naCpNbb — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦&🇹🇼 (@marcthiessen) August 29, 2023

Ramaswamy reacted to some of the criticism on Twitter, noting that "It says a lot when labels & name-calling replace counterarguments. 'Isolationist' is the new 'Racist.'"



