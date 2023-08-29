So, a January 6 Defendant Has Gone Missing
Tipsheet

'Utterly Disqualifying': Ramaswamy's Foreign Policy Positions Rattle Some on the Right

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 29, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen, who served as a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, said GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s foreign policy positions are “utterly disqualifying.”

In a piece published in The American Conservative, the 38-year-old entrepreneur explained how he’d approach the war in Ukraine and how he views U.S. relations with China.

“I will accept Russian control of the occupied territories and pledge to block Ukraine’s candidacy for NATO in exchange for Russia exiting its military alliance with China,” Ramaswamy wrote in one part Thiessen took issue with, calling it “criminally stupid.” 

“I will end sanctions and bring Russia back into the world market. In this way, I will elevate Russia as a strategic check on China’s designs in East Asia,” the Republican candidate added.  

“Like a freshman foreign policy paper,” Thiessen stated. “Utterly disqualifying.”

Recommended

So, a January 6 Defendant Has Gone Missing Matt Vespa

Others disagreed, saying Ramaswamy's vision "perfectly encapsulates what an America First foreign policy should be." 

The Washington Post columnist later criticized a lengthy post about Taiwan from Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy reacted to some of the criticism on Twitter, noting that "It says a lot when labels & name-calling replace counterarguments. 'Isolationist' is the new 'Racist.'"


Tags: FOREIGN POLICY 2024 ELECTION

