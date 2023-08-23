The Biden Ukraine Defense Collapses
The Left's Latest Explanation for Why Trump Can't Be President Again Is Beyond...
'Innovation Over Regulation': New Pro-Burgum PAC Ad Hits Iowa Airwaves
Your Debate Watchers’ Viewing Guide
Bad Choices
As First Debate Approaches, Is GOP Race Already Over?
First Principle for Debaters: Connect With Voters
Joe Biden Is a Narcissist, Not an Empath
A Netflix Drama Reinforces Pernicious Misconceptions About Pain Treatment
The Difference Between DeSantis and Christie's Promises to Americans Ahead of First GOP...
Reclaiming the Narrative on Women’s Health and Equality
DeSantis vs. Trump: What About the American Voters?
GOP Needs a Refresher Course on Voters’ Concerns
The Trump Debate Dilemma: Impact and Implications
Tipsheet

Biden Finally Visited Hawaii, But Continues to Be a 'No Show' for This Devastated US Community

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 23, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are growing increasingly frustrated after the toxic train derailment in March. Not only has President Biden yet to visit the beleaguered village, despite flying almost directly overhead recently, but the EPA’s sluggish response on testing and cleanup is also preventing hundreds of families from moving back into their homes. 

As residents point out, about 60 percent of those who live in East Palestine are below poverty guidelines, so moving out of town isn’t a realistic option for most. 

“It’s terrifying waking up and thinking that you don’t know if your environment is safe,” one resident told Fox News.

Recommended

Here's the Person Who Just Flipped on Trump Matt Vespa

As detailed in a recent New York Times report, families who have come back are facing mounting medical and financial crises, with one family telling the paper about their ordeal having to live in a hotel since the derailment, blowing through all their savings, and now the health conditions they face, which are presumably linked to the "controlled" burn of toxic chemicals after the derailment. 

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has sent billions to Ukraine and is calling on Congress to authorize even more funding for security, economic, and humanitarian assistance - a point not lost of the people of East Palestine. 



Tags: OHIO JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Person Who Just Flipped on Trump Matt Vespa
The Biden Ukraine Defense Collapses Matt Vespa
Tucker Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis
Bad Choices John Stossel
The Left's Latest Explanation for Why Trump Can't Be President Again Is Beyond Laughable Matt Vespa
Will There Be an Impeachment Inquiry Into Joe Biden Next Month? Here's What McCarthy Had to Say. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's the Person Who Just Flipped on Trump Matt Vespa