Fox News Gives Trump Surrogates Some Unwelcome News Ahead of First GOP Primary Debate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 22, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

With former President Trump declining to participate in the first GOP presidential primary debate, Fox News has reportedly decided to restrict access to the post-debate spin room for his surrogates. 

According to a network memo obtained by Axios, only “aides of candidates who are participating in the debate” will be allowed.

"Trump senior aides who had indicated they'd be in the spin room — where campaigns tout their candidate and rip their foes — now will be able to enter only if they're guests of media organizations, per the memo," reports Axios.

Several Trump allies have said they plan to be at the debate, including Kari Lake, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. 

Trump announced Sunday he would be skipping the debates, citing his “legendary” poll numbers. 

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Instead of participating in tomorrow's GOP debate in Milwaukee, Trump has teased an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which will reportedly air Wednesday evening. 

While many Trump allies criticized the move by Fox, other conservatives said it only made sense. 


