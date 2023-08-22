Fox News Gives Trump Surrogates Some Unwelcome News Ahead of First GOP Primary Debate

With former President Trump declining to participate in the first GOP presidential primary debate, Fox News has reportedly decided to restrict access to the post-debate spin room for his surrogates.

According to a network memo obtained by Axios, only “aides of candidates who are participating in the debate” will be allowed.

"Trump senior aides who had indicated they'd be in the spin room — where campaigns tout their candidate and rip their foes — now will be able to enter only if they're guests of media organizations, per the memo," reports Axios.

News: Fox News will not allow Trump surrogates/aides into the debate "spin room" unless they are guests of a media organization.

Credentials restricted to candidates who participate in the debate, per memo sent to campaigns tonight and obtained by Axios.https://t.co/cmEQVias2S pic.twitter.com/G1f2JtPN9V — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 22, 2023

Several Trump allies have said they plan to be at the debate, including Kari Lake, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump announced Sunday he would be skipping the debates, citing his “legendary” poll numbers.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Trump confirms he won’t be doing any debates. (Plural.) pic.twitter.com/buTDl3fCni — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 20, 2023

Instead of participating in tomorrow's GOP debate in Milwaukee, Trump has teased an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which will reportedly air Wednesday evening.

While many Trump allies criticized the move by Fox, other conservatives said it only made sense.

Good for Fox.



Why would a candidate who hides from the debate and is literally running friendlier counter-programming have access to the debate’s spin-room with surrogates? https://t.co/HCq5ZJZjwU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2023



