Sen. Kennedy Has a Warning About What the Trump Indictments Mean for America

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy drove the point home on Tuesday that the indictments against former President Donald Trump have brought the U.S. into banana republic territory.

Speaking to Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, the Republican senator called it “surreal” that Trump has been indicted four times in a five-month period.

“Politically, it’s sort of like a zombie apocalypse,” he said. “I mean we’re not talking about a door dash driver here. He’s a former president of the United States and he’s a current active candidate for president of the United States running against a party whose four prosecutors have indicted him.”

Kennedy said it doesn’t matter what one thinks about Trump – what he’s going through will “really test our political system.”

“I mean this is the sort of thing that happens in countries whose Powerball jackpot is 387 chickens and a goat. I mean we don’t do that in America,” the senator added.

He then issued a warning about what this means for America going forward.

“Having said that, this is the first time but I can assure you it won’t be the last,” Kennedy continued. “There are thousands of prosecutors out there in America—Republican and Democrat, very ambitious, and now that the glass has been broken I worry about what that means for the rule of law and our system.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) says Donald Trump running against “a party whose four prosecutors have indicted him” is “unprecedented”:



“This is the sort of thing that happens in countries whose Powerball jackpot is 387 chickens and a goat.” pic.twitter.com/5mzXjizXkH — The Recount (@therecount) August 15, 2023

Trump’s poll numbers continue to surge, with the Republican dominating his GOP primary competitors. In a recent hypothetical matchup between him and President Biden, the two are tied at 43 percent, a New York Times/Siena Poll shows.



