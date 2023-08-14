Woman Behind 'Not Real' Viral Plane Incident Breaks Her Silence

The woman who demanded an American Airlines flight crew let her off the plane after claiming a person on board was “not real” spoke out for the first time.

In the viral incident that took place last month, Tiffany Gomas, 38, began yelling, "I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it."

She insisted “that motherf***er back there is not real,” pointing to the back of the plane. “You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

In a video posted on X, she finally addressed the incident.

"First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions," Gomas said. "They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not I should have been in control of my emotions. And that was not the case."

She also apologized for her “completely unnecessary” use of profanity, particularly given there were families with children on the plane.

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. And mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she said.

"It has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes," she continued. "On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind, and I don't know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family."

"I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world, and that is what I intend to do," Gomas concluded. "I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."