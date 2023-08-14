The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda
Folks Were Not a Fan of This Cow's Name at the Wisconsin State...
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI?
Joe Biden Decided to Torch His Reputation for Empathy Over the Weekend
Why Hawaiian Authorities Could Face Brutal Scrutiny in the Aftermath of Destructive Wildfi...
Why I Soured On Trump
'Brazen' Smash-and-Grab Mob Hit a California Nordstrom Over the Weekend
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden...
Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's...
The Tenacious and the Timid
Rising Support For An American First Agenda
Dem Governor Signs Another Radical Gun Control Bill Into Law
Impeachment of Joe Biden Is Overdue and Opens New Levels of Discovery
A Risk-Free Society Is a Failed Society
Tipsheet

Woman Behind 'Not Real' Viral Plane Incident Breaks Her Silence

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 14, 2023 11:00 AM

The woman who demanded an American Airlines flight crew let her off the plane after claiming a person on board was “not real” spoke out for the first time. 

In the viral incident that took place last month, Tiffany Gomas, 38, began yelling, "I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it."

She insisted “that motherf***er back there is not real,” pointing to the back of the plane. “You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.” 

In a video posted on X, she finally addressed the incident. 

"First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions," Gomas said. "They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not I should have been in control of my emotions. And that was not the case."

She also apologized for her “completely unnecessary” use of profanity, particularly given there were families with children on the plane. 

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. And mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she said.  

Recommended

Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter

"It has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes," she continued. "On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind, and I don't know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family."


"I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world, and that is what I intend to do," Gomas concluded. "I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI? Matt Vespa
Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's Partnership With Mulvaney Leah Barkoukis
The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda Spencer Brown
Records Reveal Fauci, Others Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden Probe Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter