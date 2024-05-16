Biden's Executive Privilege Claim Lands Him in Hot Water With the Media
Why House Republicans Are Moving to Hold AG Garland in Contempt
The Lawsuit That Could Get the Audio From Biden's Special Counsel Interview Released
Biden's Commerce Secretary Confirms That More Illegal Immigrants Means More Power for Demo...
'This Has to End': Biden's Border Crisis Continues to Rage
Here's How Many House Dems Voted Against a Bill to Deport Illegal Immigrants...
House Votes on Bill Forcing Biden to Release Aid to Israel
KJP Can't Explain Why Biden Lied Twice In One Week About Inflation
Rashida Tlaib's Posts Remind Us She's an Enemy of Israel
U.K. Pediatrician: U.S. Groups Are ‘Misleading the Public’ About Transgender Care
A 10-Year-Old Indiana Boy Committed Suicide After Suffering Horrific Bullying
Siren: Illegal Immigrants From High-Risk Region Nabbed Trying to Break Into DC Area...
Will This Vulnerable Swing State Dem's Record Come Back to Bite Him?
Jewish Student Suing Harvard Explains How the School ‘Rewarded’ Pro-Hamas Students
Tipsheet

KJP Punts Biden's Coverup to the Lawyers...There's Just One Problem

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 16, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During Thursday's daily briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about why President Joe Biden invoked executive privilege over audio interviews with former Special Counsel Robert Hur. Hur conducted the interviews as part of his investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information. The transcript and Hur's report on the investigation exposed Biden's mental decline.

Advertisement

First, Jean Pierre claimed the move was made after a request from Attorney General Merrick Garland for Biden to do so, citing the need to protect sources and methods, and then she punted the question to the White House Counsel's office. 

Recommended

Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Speaking of the White House Counsel's office, this is what spokesperson Ian Sams had to say about the audio interviews when Hur's report was released earlier this year. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
The Trump Trial Farce Will Only Make Him Stronger Kurt Schlichter
The Lawsuit That Could Get the Audio From Biden's Special Counsel Interview Released Spencer Brown
Biden's Executive Privilege Claim Lands Him in Hot Water With the Media Katie Pavlich
Look Who Threatened to 'Erase' All White People Mia Cathell
Biden Blasted for Abuse of Executive Privilege Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement