KJP Punts Biden's Coverup to the Lawyers...There's Just One Problem

During Thursday's daily briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about why President Joe Biden invoked executive privilege over audio interviews with former Special Counsel Robert Hur. Hur conducted the interviews as part of his investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information. The transcript and Hur's report on the investigation exposed Biden's mental decline.

First, Jean Pierre claimed the move was made after a request from Attorney General Merrick Garland for Biden to do so, citing the need to protect sources and methods, and then she punted the question to the White House Counsel's office.

The White House once again dodges questions about releasing the audio of Biden's interview with the Special Counsel.



Reporter: "Speaker Mike Johnson said that President Biden is 'apparently afraid for citizens to hear his interview...' How does the White House respond to that?"… pic.twitter.com/6ucm623plb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2024

The White House is called out at today's briefing for blocking the release of the audio of President Biden's interview with the Special Counsel:



"President Biden decided to block the release of the audio of his interview with the Special Counsel. And, obviously, the letter from… pic.twitter.com/CmQFLRtPum — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2024

Speaking of the White House Counsel's office, this is what spokesperson Ian Sams had to say about the audio interviews when Hur's report was released earlier this year.

🚨FLASHBACK🚨



In February, White House spokesman Ian Sams bragged about Joe Biden not asserting executive privilege during Special Counsel Hur's investigation.



"He had nothing to hide."



Why is Biden hiding behind Executive Privilege now? pic.twitter.com/UyJlezliv1 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 16, 2024



