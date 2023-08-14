'Brazen' Smash-and-Grab Mob Hit a California Nordstrom Over the Weekend

A Los Angeles Nordstrom was hit on Saturday afternoon in a “brazen” smash-and-grab, when a mob of more than 30 individuals stormed the Canoga Park store and left with between $60,000 and $100,000 worth of merchandise.

According to police, the thieves used bear spray and left in cars whose license plates had been removed.

Footage of the incident posted on X shows black-clad people running out with arms full of designer clothes, bags, and accessories as empty clothing racks lay on the floor.

A “teen takeover” mob clad in black hoodies loots the Westfield Topanga Nordstrom in California.

As the Los Angeles Times pointed out, Saturday's incident is just the latest to occur in the state.

A similar incident took place Aug. 8 at an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale when 30 to 40 people stormed the store, getting away in about 20 vehicles with about $300,000 worth of merchandise. The Glendale Police Department is investigating. On Aug. 1, the Gucci store at the Westfield Century City Mall was also hit by at least nine people. The Nordstrom store at the Topanga Shopping Center was the target of a similar heist in November 2021 when robbers attacked a security guard with bear spray and stole several high-end purses. At the time, it was one in a flurry of so-called mob thefts that were taking place in Southern and Northern California. One robbery at a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek involved about 90 people, 25 waiting vehicles and more than $100,000 worth of stolen goods. Three people were arrested and charged. (LA Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the weekend's smash-and-grab.

“Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable,” she said in a statement. “The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”