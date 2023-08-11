With Portland in Shambles, Oregon's Governor Is Finally Taking Action

Democrat Gov. Tina Kotek announced Wednesday her office is partnering with the Oregon Business Council to create a task force aimed at fixing Portland.

“It’s no secret that downtown Portland has faced an onslaught of challenges in recent years that have tarnished some of the characteristics that people love about Oregon’s largest city,” Kotek said in a statement. “Growing pains turned into crises, exacerbated by a global pandemic, and now concerns about Portland have become a statewide economic issue. It’s time to look forward, bring together diverse voices, and focus our energy on developing concrete and equitable solutions. I want to thank everyone who believes in Portland and is committed to building a brighter future, whether you’re a member of this task force or doing great work elsewhere.”

The governor said the task force’s creation was done “in response to a clear mandate” from city residents and Oregonians statewide, as Portland’s Central City is a “bellwether for the prosperity of the entire state.”

"We are thankful to have a strong and willing partner in Governor Kotek working with the business community, local officials and nonprofit leaders to create actionable steps to ensure downtown Portland's future prosperity," said co-chair Dan McMillan, president and CEO of The Standard. "We're gradually seeing increased foot traffic, a decrease in property crime and boarded windows coming down. It's time to seize the moment and write the next chapter for our beloved city, together."

The task force committees are: Vision & Value, Clean Streets, Crime & Vandalism, Unsheltered Homelessness, and Tax Competitiveness.

Public data released earlier this year show that more than 2,600 downtown businesses fled the city, which includes both big-name employers and small businesses.

The mass exodus comes as crime has spiraled out of control in the wake of defund the police movements and lax bail reform laws. Homelessness and open drug use also plague the city, which is now a "hollowed out shell of what it used to be," according to local officials.