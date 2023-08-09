Utah Man Who Allegedly Made 'Credible' Threats to Biden Fatally Shot by FBI During Raid

The FBI fatally shot a Utah man on Wednesday in an early morning raid conducted as part of an investigation over alleged threats made against President Biden and other officials.

According to media reports, the FBI investigation was opened in April and the Secret Service was informed in June.

In addition to threatening posts, the official said, the man under investigation suggested online he was making plans to take physical action. The threats had been deemed "credible," the official said. The FBI in Salt Lake City said the shooting occurred around 6:15 am. local time while special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo. (ABC News)

JUST IN - FBI kills Utah man, who made threatening online posts against Joe Biden, during raid — ABC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 9, 2023

FBI agents have shot and killed a man in Utah while trying to arrest him and search his residence following his specific threats to kill President Biden and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg: https://t.co/sRWqacdb9X — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) August 9, 2023

NEW: Hours before Biden's scheduled arrival in Utah, one person is dead in what the FBI is calling an agent-involved shooting in Provo. FBI was at the home in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and others. https://t.co/sR1fR2BOCE — Samuel Benson (@sambbenson) August 9, 2023





“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

President Biden is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.