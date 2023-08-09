The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account
Rand Paul Officially Makes Good on This Promise Regarding Dr. Fauci
Democrats Go Apocalyptic on Texas Barrier Designed to Stop Illegal Crossings
'Black Supremacist' Teacher Who Bragged About Keeping Her Job Isn't Laughing Anymore
Media Losing Traction Pt. 2: In 2023 the Narratives Are Not Only Failing...
How to Be a New York Times Reporter
'Apocalyptic' Scenes Out of Hawaii As Residents Flee to Ocean to Survive
Sununu Predicts What Could Stop Biden From Being the Dem Nominee
Ditching DEI? These Colleges Just Abandoned Progressive Loyalty Oaths
A Legacy of Division and Corruption
Oh, So It Turns Out Multiple FBI Field Offices Coordinated on Anti-Catholic Memo
‘Trans Man’ Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant, Loses Unborn Child in Irreversible Trans...
NBC News Puts Out a Different Kind of Take on Joe Biden's 'Brand'
Tipsheet

Utah Man Who Allegedly Made 'Credible' Threats to Biden Fatally Shot by FBI During Raid

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 09, 2023 3:10 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The FBI fatally shot a Utah man on Wednesday in an early morning raid conducted as part of an investigation over alleged threats made against President Biden and other officials.

According to media reports, the FBI investigation was opened in April and the Secret Service was informed in June. 

In addition to threatening posts, the official said, the man under investigation suggested online he was making plans to take physical action. The threats had been deemed "credible," the official said. 

The FBI in Salt Lake City said the shooting occurred around 6:15 am. local time while special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo. (ABC News)

Recommended

The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich


“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

President Biden is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon. 

This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.

Tags: FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell
'Black Supremacist' Teacher Who Bragged About Keeping Her Job Isn't Laughing Anymore Julio Rosas
The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed Katie Pavlich
The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About Katie Pavlich
Oh, So It Turns Out Multiple FBI Field Offices Coordinated on Anti-Catholic Memo Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich