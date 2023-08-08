Of Course, Adam Kinzinger Thought Jan. 6 Was Just As Bad As the...
Tipsheet

'I Do Not Apologize': Ne-Yo Retracts Earlier Statement About Gender Comments

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 08, 2023 9:00 AM

R&B singer Ne-Yo is retracting an apology posted to his social media accounts over his comments about transgender children, suggesting an earlier statement was written by a publicist.

“I normally don’t give too much of a damn about what y’all think about what I do, what you all have to say about what I say, whatever … however this is something I feel very strongly on and I need y’all to hear it from the horse’s mouth and not the publicist’s computer,” he said.

“First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43- year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls — that’s my reality,” he continued.

“Now, if my opinion offended somebody, yeah sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I am entitled to feel how I feel — I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel, the same way you’re entitled to feel how you feel.” 

While he has no problem with the LGBT+ community, he said he’ll “never be OK with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life. I will never be OK with that.”

He said he’ll “figure it out” if he gets cancelled over his comments. 

In his original remarks, the singer and songwriter said he felt like “the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is.” 

“If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?” he continued.  

“Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?”

