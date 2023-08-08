'I Do Not Apologize': Ne-Yo Retracts Earlier Statement About Gender Comments

R&B singer Ne-Yo is retracting an apology posted to his social media accounts over his comments about transgender children, suggesting an earlier statement was written by a publicist.

“I normally don’t give too much of a damn about what y’all think about what I do, what you all have to say about what I say, whatever … however this is something I feel very strongly on and I need y’all to hear it from the horse’s mouth and not the publicist’s computer,” he said.

“First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43- year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls — that’s my reality,” he continued.

“Now, if my opinion offended somebody, yeah sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I am entitled to feel how I feel — I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel, the same way you’re entitled to feel how you feel.”

NEW: Rapper Ne-Yo blasts his publicist for releasing an “apology” after he condemned the left’s agenda of sexualizing and transitioning children.



This is how it’s done 🔥🔥🔥



“First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter…”



“I need y'all to hear… pic.twitter.com/cQk2b9BlsK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 7, 2023

While he has no problem with the LGBT+ community, he said he’ll “never be OK with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life. I will never be OK with that.”

He said he’ll “figure it out” if he gets cancelled over his comments.

This is the best: "If I get canceled for this, then you know what? Maybe this is a world where they don't need Ne-Yo no more, and I ain't got no problem with that. I'm a hustler, I'll figure it out, I got kids to raise." https://t.co/9rNkMiNMGE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2023

In his original remarks, the singer and songwriter said he felt like “the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is.”

“If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?” he continued.

“Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?”