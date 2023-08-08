Kentucky Crowd Has a Message for McConnell During Rowdy Annual Event

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's Saturday speech was drowned out by jeers at the annual Fancy Farm Picnic, a traditionally rowdy event that serves as the beginning of the political season in Kentucky where attendees heckle both Democrats and Republicans alike.

“My friends, I’ll be honest, it’s not hard for Republicans to look good these days,” McConnell said to loud boos and chants of “retire."

Mitch McConnell is drowned out by the audience with calls to retire. pic.twitter.com/OiU21vkium — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2023

The Republican didn’t acknowledge the jeers, which Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and GOP state Attorney General Daniel Cameron also faced.

“This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell reportedly said at the event. “The people of this state have chosen me seven times to do this job, and I want you to know how grateful I am.”

In a statement to media outlets, a spokesperson for McConnell explained that’s a feature of the annual event.

"It wouldn’t be Fancy Farm if Democrats weren’t heckling every Republican and vice versa — it’s been a very spirited event for decades."

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump reacted to the video and agreed with the crowd.

Donald Trump responds to Mitch McConnell getting heckled with chants calling on him to retire:



pic.twitter.com/Ffn70O43uo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 7, 2023

Trump joined GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently in calling on McConnell to step down.

“What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: know when to walk away. We have huge issues that need new solutions,” Haley told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan.

“We’ve got to stop electing people because we like them and they’ve been there a long time…You need to have term limits, because we need new ideas, new solutions,” Haley continued. “We’ve got to have a new generation.”

.@NikkiHaley says Sen. Mitch McConnell has "been a great" Republican leader, but tells @margbrennan, "We've got to have a new generation."



"What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: know when to walk away," Haley adds. pic.twitter.com/VMC7ZwIkHN — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 30, 2023



