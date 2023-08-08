After Shutting Out the Press, Biden Prepares for a Big Interview
Tipsheet

DeSantis: If 2024 Is a 'Referendum' on This Issue, GOP Will Win Presidency

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 08, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis gave his take on the election's outcome depending on what becomes the focus for the American people as the race heats up.  

“If the election is a referendum on Joe Biden’s policies and the failures that we’ve seen and we are presenting a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency and we will have a chance to turn the country around,” DeSantis said in an interview that aired Monday. 

“If, on the other hand, the election is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose,” he added, "and that's just the reality." 

Trump was recently indicted for a third time for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In a statement, he called the indictment "nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins."

The former president was also indicted over his handling of classified records as well as his alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Despite the mounting legal battles, Trump remains the GOP frontrunner, enjoying a 38 percent lead over DeSantis, according to RealClearPolitics' average of national polling. 

