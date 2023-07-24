Former GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte Makes Announcement About Her Political Future

Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced Monday she is running for governor after the state’s chief executive, Republican Chris Sununu, said last week he will not seek another term.

"We are one election away from becoming Massachusetts in New Hampshire, and I'm not going to let that happen," she said. "We have something very special in New Hampshire — no income (tax), no sales tax, education freedom is so important in our state. So I'm running for governor to make sure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free."

The announcement makes Ayotte the second Republican to jump in the race since Sununu’s decision.

Former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse said last week he is running to “build” on the governor's successes.

"Like most everyone else in New Hampshire I’m thankful for everything that Governor Sununu has done to make New Hampshire the state it is today,” he said in a statement.

“I’m proud to have worked with him to put together a conservative, pro-jobs, pro-growth, family first economic agenda that has made New Hampshire the envy of New England and the nation,” Morse continued. “We lead the nation in economic freedom. We have the lowest poverty rate in the nation and are the number one state for taxpayer return on investment.

“Now that he’s decided not to run for re-election, I’m announcing that I am running for Governor to build on those successes.”