Tipsheet

Dem Rep Makes 'Disturbing' Argument About Role of DOJ, FBI, IRS During Hunter Biden Hearing

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 20, 2023 9:05 AM
Twitter

Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland lambasted Republicans during a House Oversight Committee where two IRS whistleblowers testified about how the Department of Justice interfered with a Hunter Biden investigation. 

He took particular issue with attacks on the DOJ, FBI, and IRS, claiming the federal agencies “keep this democracy in check."

“We’re spending our time talking about Hunter Biden, someone who has already pleaded guilty to not filing his taxes, having a gun charge, and now I hear also paying for prostitution,” the lawmaker said. 

"Now, here's what galls me. I don't like these attacks on the Department of Justice, the FBI, the IRS, as if they are somehow anti-U.S. agencies. Those agencies keep this democracy in check … They provide the checks, and they provide the balances," Mfume continued. 

Just as his time was about to expire, the Democrat snapped, “This is ludicrous. Beam me up, Scotty. There’s no intelligent life down here. None.” He then ripped up his remarks. 

As Matt detailed on Wednesday, Democrat efforts to cross-examine the witnesses completely fell apart as they were incapable of debunking any of the allegations made about the handling of the Hunter Biden investigation. 


