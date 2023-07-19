Comer Previews New Testimony Ahead of IRS Whistleblower Hearing
Christie Fires Back at Bolling for Asking a Question on Many People's Minds

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 19, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie snapped at Newsmax’s Eric Bolling for asking why the former New Jersey governor is in the race given how little support he has at the moment. 

"Why are you running, governor, why are you running?" Bolling asked. "You know, Donald Trump has like 53-56 percent…you’re down in the single digits. I mean, what motivates Chris Christie to run for president? Is it to take out Donald Trump or Chris Christie’s sort of fulfilling some sort of, I don't know, emotional void that you're looking for? Why are you running?”

"Eric, are you a psychiatrist today? You know, if you’re psychiatrist, spend more time on the former president than you will on me. Let me remind you that at this time in 2015, Donald Trump was at 6 percent and Jeb Bush was at 24 percent. And I also remember the polls because I was deeply involved in the president’s 2016 campaign that all told us Hillary Clinton was going to win that race, going away to and including the exit polls that night. I’m running because I believe that the country needs a change, that Joe Biden is an awful president of the United States, should have never been there and it’s only because of Donald Trump’s failings that he is there. And what we need to do is move this country in a new direction. Stop looking backwards.”

When questioned whether he'd consider becoming Trump's vice president if asked, Christie didn't hesitate.

"No," Christie replied.

“I spoke to Mike Pence, the job doesn’t sound like it was too great," he added. 

According to RealClearPolitics' average of national polling, Christie is at 2.3 percent.

