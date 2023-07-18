Why Is Fauci Getting This Taxpayer-Funded Benefit If He's Retired?

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky confirmed Dr. Anthony Fauci is receiving a taxpayer-funded security detail even after retiring as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Paul told Fox News’s Jesse Watters that the U.S. Marshals Service is paying for the protection, though the Department of Health and Human Services is reimbursing it.

“We asked HHS early in the summer — we said, 'Is he still working, and does he have this limo, and does he have a driver, and does he have a security detail?' Well, HHS actually came back to us and said they haven’t been paying for it since January,” Paul said.

“But then we discovered that Fox did a Freedom of Information Act [request], and a judge forced them to say that while HHS wasn’t directly funding it, the U.S. Marshals were funding it," he continued. "So can you imagine we asked the government, 'Are you funding his limo, and driver, and security detail,' and they say, ‘Oh, we’re not doing it, but oh, somebody else is doing it, and we’re reimbursing them'? It’s a terrible example of the government lying to its representatives and to the people.”

The Kentucky Republican questioned why Fauci is receiving these benefits if he truly is retired.

“The only retired official I know of that gets this kind of treatment is a former president,” Paul said. “I have no idea why this bureaucrat still has a limo driver, security detail.”

Paul said Fauci should be able to pay for his own security.

“He’s a rich man. His wealth increased by 30 percent during the pandemic,” Paul noted.

