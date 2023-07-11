Biden Admin Screw-Up Means Fauci Held 'Unlawful Tenure' for Months
Tipsheet

Turkey Gives Green Light to Sweden’s NATO Bid

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 11, 2023 9:00 AM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lifted his objections on Monday to Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

"I'm glad to announce ... that President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, calling it a "historic" step.

In return, Sweden and Turkey would continue to work bilaterally against terrorism, Sweden would help reinvigorate Turkey’s application to enter the European Union, and NATO would establish a new “special coordinator for counterterrorism,” he said.

The two countries agreed that “counterterrorism cooperation is a long-term effort, which will continue beyond Sweden’s accession to NATO,” a statement by the alliance said. […]

The statement said Mr. Erdogan met on Monday with Mr. Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden to discuss the country’s bid, which had been held up by Turkey’s demands that Sweden crack down on dissidents whom Turkey considers terrorists, including pro-Kurdish activists and members of a religious group that Turkey has accused of planning a coup attempt in 2016. (NYT)

“This is good for all of us,” Stoltenberg added. “This is good for Sweden — Sweden will become a full member — and it’s good for Turkey because Turkey is a NATO ally that will benefit from a stronger NATO.”

Hungary also objected to Sweden's bid to join NATO, but officials said if Turkey's position changed they would not stand in the way. 

Finland and Sweden sought to become NATO members last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. After months of delaying, Turkey approved Finland's application in March, clearing the way for it to became the 31st NATO member in early April. 

Tags: TURKEY NATO SWEDEN

