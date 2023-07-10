Why AOC Just Enraged Progressives

Progressives are lashing out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for endorsing President Biden’s re-election bid.

The lawmaker made her endorsement last week during an episode of “Pod Save America.”

When asked whether she would support the commander in chief in the primary against challengers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I believe that given that field, yes.”

“I think he’s done quite well given the limitations that we have. I do think that there are ebbs and flows, as there are in any presidency,” she said.

"There are areas that I think were quite strong," Ocasio-Cortez continued, pointing to the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

"But, you know, there are also areas that I think could have gone better,” the lawmaker added. “The president and I think the Democratic Party in general continues to struggle with immigration."

Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, called it a “betrayal.”

Why endorse now? At the very least, they should be asking for commitments in exchange for their endorsement. Even better, they should be using the Marianne/RFK campaigns to highlight the failures of Biden & the Dems on Ukraine, healthcare, & more. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 7, 2023

Biden is advocating for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine and you’re endorsing him? AOC once said in a normal country, she and Biden wouldn’t be in the same party. Maybe that was once true. Not anymore. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 7, 2023

The endorsement did not sit well with other progressives either.

In 5 short years, AOC went from saying she & Biden belong in different Parties to endorsing Biden on the day he sends cluster bombs to Ukraine.



We have no Left representation in US Congress. They've been completely captured by corporate Dems. https://t.co/M9PipR3UZg — Leila (@AroundEff) July 7, 2023

I’d call it a betrayal but AOC and others have made it clear that they haven’t been on the side of the socialist movement for a while now, if they ever even truly were in the first place https://t.co/4PrHknEQiP — Ranson Thomas (@Red_Ranson) July 7, 2023

Yes, Biden has done a good job! (If you like drilling permits on federal land and cluster bombs...) https://t.co/3p7Le2j7s3 — Graham Elwood (@grahamelwood) July 7, 2023



