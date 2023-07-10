The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony
Tipsheet

Why AOC Just Enraged Progressives

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 10, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Progressives are lashing out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for endorsing President Biden’s re-election bid. 

The lawmaker made her endorsement last week during an episode of “Pod Save America.” 

When asked whether she would support the commander in chief in the primary against challengers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I believe that given that field, yes.” 

“I think he’s done quite well given the limitations that we have. I do think that there are ebbs and flows, as there are in any presidency,” she said.  

"There are areas that I think were quite strong," Ocasio-Cortez continued, pointing to the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.  

"But, you know, there are also areas that I think could have gone better,” the lawmaker added. “The president and I think the Democratic Party in general continues to struggle with immigration."

Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, called it a “betrayal.”

The endorsement did not sit well with other progressives either. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN ENDORSEMENT ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

