Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to...
Why the Biden White House's Response to Their Cocaine Fiasco Is Absurd
Gun Control Doesn’t Deliver Freedom Nor Safety
Republican AGs Send Warning Letter to Target Over Pride Collection
Scandal Questions Go Down the Latrine Jean-Pierre
Supreme Court Rejects Liberal Arguments Based on Lies
Three Warnings About Election Season
UAE’s Troubling Support for Russia’s Wagner Group in Africa
The Fundraising Numbers Are in From Ron DeSantis
Democrats’ Surprisingly Helpful Doublespeak on Diversity
Biden Administration Loses Student Loans Battle in Court, Promises to Try Again
The Simple Truth About Reversing America’s Current Death Spiral
Not so Fast, ‘Twitter Killer’
Required Remedy: The Impeachment of Merrick Garland
Tipsheet

ADF Sets the Record Straight After the Left Attempts to Discredit 303 Creative Case

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 07, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Alliance Defending Freedom set the record straight this week after liberal media outlets, activists, and public figures sought to discredit the 303 Creative v. Elenis case, the legal group, and their client, Christian web designer Lorie Smith. 

The New Republic, for example, published a widely circulated piece headlined, “The Mysterious Case of the Fake Gay Marriage Website, the Real Straight Man, and the Supreme Court,” suggesting Smith and ADF “invented a gay couple in need of a wedding website…”

ADF addressed the accusations head on in a Twitter thread this week.

Specifically addressing the claims made in The New Republic piece, ADF said it was a "lie."

ADF also pushed back on claims made by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Recommended

Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa

“This desperate attempt to malign ADF, our client, and a critical ruling affirming all Americans’ free speech blatantly distorts the facts of the case and the nature of pre-enforcement lawsuits,” said ADF CEO, President, and General Counsel Kristen Waggoner. “To say that Lorie Smith or ADF fabricated a request for a same-sex wedding website is a lie. It would make no sense to have fabricated a request because one wasn’t required for the court to decide her case. To pretend that a request that nowhere featured in the Supreme Court’s decision was at ‘the heart’ of the case demonstrates an ignorance regarding the legal principles involved. And it’s telling that many who push this false narrative can’t bring themselves to consider the more likely scenario that ‘Stewart’ or another activist did in fact submit the request.”

Tags: LIES MISINFORMATION SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa
Why the Biden White House's Response to Their Cocaine Fiasco Is Absurd Matt Vespa
The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded Matt Vespa
The Fundraising Numbers Are in From Ron DeSantis Rebecca Downs
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
The Left’s Culture of Death II: 'This Is What the Revolution Is All About!' Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plans to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa