Everybody Chill – We Have a White House to Win Back
Bodycam Footage of Officer Stopping Allen Outlet Mall Shooter Released
Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming...
How the Liberal Media Tried to Spin the Asian American Community on Affirmative...
The Affirmative Action Race Wars Are About to Begin
The 'End Of Quarter' Panic
Bud Light Pulls Desperate Move for July 4th Holiday
The Left’s Culture of Death I: Age is Irrelevant
Who Is Really President? Hint, It's Not Crooked Joe
Questions for Those Who Differ with the SCOTUS Decision in Favor of a...
Hunter Biden Filmed Himself Smoking Crack, Driving 172 MPH to Vegas
Harris Hosts Lavish Pride Event At Her Home, Emceed By Woke Drag Queens
Advice Column About a Disinvited Wedding Guest Is the Perfect Example of How...
Video Catches Border Patrol Agents Cutting Through Wire Placed by Texas
Tipsheet

Joy Reid Explains How She Got Into Harvard

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 03, 2023 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

MSNBC host Joy Reid told viewers on Sunday that Harvard’s affirmative action policies are the only reason she got into the school.

“I got into Harvard only because of affirmative action. I went to a school no one had ever heard of in Denver, Colorado, in a small suburb. I didn’t go to a prestigious high school like Exeter or Andover. I didn’t have college test prep. I just happened to be really nerdy and smart and have really good grades and good SAT scores,” she said, explaining that a Harvard recruiter came to her town and “pulled” her in. 

“This was not the recruiter saying, ‘We’re going to take an unqualified person and put them in Harvard.’ Rather, they were saying, ‘We’re going to take a very qualified person who we would never know existed and put them in Harvard. That’s how I got there.”

She went on to claim affirmative action policies are the reason Supreme Court justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Clarence Thomas were admitted to Ivy League schools as well. 

Reid went on to criticize legacy admissions. 

"Some of the people I went to school with were far less smart than me or the other black folks there. They got in because their daddy and their grandaddy went there. I went to school with someone whose name was on one of the buildings, people who are third and fourth-generation legacies, whose parents pumped money into Harvard to get them in,” she said.

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret Matt Vespa

"That affirmative action is OK with this Supreme Court majority," Reid added. "They said that the people who benefited from slavery — their descendants who are so far ahead of Black folk in terms of opportunity that we’ll never catch up to them (I don’t care how many Oprahs we get) — those people’s affirmative action is A-OK."

In a decision released last week, the Supreme Court ruled affirmative action policies violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. 


Tags: AFFIRMATIVE ACTION HARVARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret Matt Vespa
Who Is Really President? Hint, It's Not Crooked Joe Jeff Crouere
Everybody Chill – We Have a White House to Win Back Kurt Schlichter
Advice Column About a Disinvited Wedding Guest Is the Perfect Example of How Entitled the Left Has Become Rebecca Downs
How the Liberal Media Tried to Spin the Asian American Community on Affirmative Action Matt Vespa
Bud Light Pulls Desperate Move for July 4th Holiday Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Biden White House Will Try to Keep Their Latest Global Warming Study a Secret Matt Vespa