Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions Case

During a discussion reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling that affirmative action policies in college admissions violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears called out Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for being a diversity hire.

The comment came during an interview on Fox News’s “The Story,” after host Martha MacCallum read viewers Jackson’s dissent.

“This is the dissent from Justice Jackson, she said, ‘With let them eat cake obliviousness today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces color blindness for all by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life,’ she said. She and Justice Sotomayor were outraged by this decision. Sotomayor said, ‘The opinion today will highlight the court’s own impetus in the face of America who cries for equality resound.’ What would you say to these justices?”

“Well, what you have is the justice who was chosen because she’s black and because she’s a woman,” Sears responded. “You know, that’s what we’re understanding now, what a woman is. And Martha, while we’re playing these stupid games, I’m saying that education and the lack of it in America is risen to a national crisis. China is not playing these stupid games. China is interested in total world domination, and so is Russia and the rest of them. That’s what we have to be concerned about. Our children are not learning. In fact, when they do graduate from high school and decide to go on to college, Martha, more than 60% of them, according to the statistics, need remedial education that very first year. So, you know how the president is talking about getting rid of student loans? Well, then the children are having to stay one extra year in college based on loans that they have taken for work that they should have completed when they were in high school. So, let’s cut that and let’s get to what the remedies are, and I’m pulling for school choice. School choice now. Our children are in need.”

