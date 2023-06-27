McCarthy Said Santos Shouldn't Run for Reelection. Here's How the New York Republican Responded.

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) hit back at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the California Republican urged him on Monday not to seek reelection.

“Dear Media, I plan on continuing to serve the people of NY3. Providing excellent constituent services to the people of NY03 and proposing common sense conservative legislation for the betterment of our nation. Speaker McCarthy’s comments do not change my intention of running,” he tweeted.

Dear Media,



Asked during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” if he was part of the New York Republican’s reelection campaign, McCarthy made clear he was not and said “he shouldn’t run for reelection.”

Still, he expressed confidence Republicans would hold the seat, though it leans Democrat, according to Cook Political Report.

“We’re going to keep that seat with another Republican, yes we are,” McCarthy said.

Santos is currently facing investigations on multiple fronts. In March, the House Ethics Committee announced it opened an investigation into the Republican to determine whether he "engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office."

Two months later, Santos was arrested and charged in federal court on 13 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, making materially false statements to the House, theft of public funds.

The lawmaker pleaded not guilty and has refused to resign.

"This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself," Santos, who called the prosecution a "witch hunt," said after the arraignment.



