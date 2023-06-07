RNC Rolls Out Ballot Harvesting Initiative to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game
A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate...
Of Course, The Media Had a Different Reaction to Trump’s ‘Health Scare’ at...
California Responds to Florida Taking Credit for Recent Migrant Flights
CNN CEO to Step Down After Rocky Tenure
Bank Your Vote to Beat Biden
Socialism Versus Nature
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying...
Shocking Proposal From South Africa's Ruling Party Would Implement Race Quotas for Water...
Paul, Cruz Stand Up to Big Pharma
Good Riddance: One of the Worst Traitors in American History Is Dead
Pro-Life NFL Super Bowl Champion Finds a Classy Way to Stick It to...
The Holes in Interpol – The Case of Alex Saab
LOL: Lori Lightfoot Lands Plum Gig Teaching ‘Health Policy and Leadership’ at Harvard
Tipsheet

What's Missing From Pence's Presidential Launch Video

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 07, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday morning he is running for president to “bring this country back.”

Pence's decision, explained in a three-minute video, comes after he filed to run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. He will kick off his campaign with a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, our country’s in a lot of trouble. President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad,” Pence says in the video. “The American dream is being crushed under runaway inflation. Wages are dropping. Recession is looming. Our Southern border is under siege and the enemies of freedom are on the march around the world. And worse still, timeless American values are under attack. We’re better than this.”

The Republican Party and America need a leader to appeal “to the better angels of our nature,” he said, referencing Lincoln. 

“I have long believed, to whom much is given, much will be required,” he continued. “My family and I have been blessed beyond measure with opportunities to serve this nation, and it’d be easy to stay on the sidelines. But that’s not how I was raised. That’s why today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for president of the United States.”

Recommended

San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis

Noticeably absent from the video are any images of his former boss, Donald Trump, or mention of him. 

According to RealClearPolitics's average of national polling, Pence is at 3.8 percent, trailing former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and even former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. 

Editor's note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated.

Tags: MIKE PENCE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis
A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate Crime Story Matt Vespa
Pro-Life NFL Super Bowl Champion Finds a Classy Way to Stick It to Biden Rebecca Downs
He's Back: Tucker Carlson Releases the First Episode of His New Show Julio Rosas
RNC Rolls Out Ballot Harvesting Initiative to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game Spencer Brown
What This Trail Camera Captured Is the Stuff of Nightmares Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis